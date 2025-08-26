Ethereum Price Breaks 2021 Highs, Crypto Whales Are Making Big Moves In These 2 Altcoins

The Ethereum Price has pushed through its 2021 high, and the move has shaken up the market. Traders are excited, but it’s not just retail piling in—large wallets have been quietly adjusting positions too. ETH still sets the pace for most of the altcoin market, yet the spotlight is also shifting toward AAVE and Layer Brett ($LBRETT), two tokens that whales believe could offer outsized returns as the rally develops.

Ethereum price holds momentum

The Ethereum Price has climbed past its 2021 high, giving the market a fresh boost of confidence. ETH remains the backbone of Web3, powering DeFi platforms, NFT markets, and countless ERC-20 tokens. Both institutional and retail demand have been rising, showing that interest in Ethereum isn’t slowing down.

Upgrades also continue to strengthen the network. Layer 2 solutions are already cutting fees and improving speed, while more scaling improvements are on the way. With adoption expanding and the fundamentals improving, analysts say ETH could still have room to run, with $8,000 being a realistic target if momentum holds.

AAVE gets whale attention

Another coin showing signs of life is AAVE. It has been around long enough to prove its worth, acting as one of the go-to protocols for decentralized lending. Users can lock up tokens to earn interest or borrow against their holdings, which makes it a flexible tool for both retail and institutional participants.

Recent on-chain data points to large wallet accumulation. That kind of buying usually hints at long-term conviction, not just short-term speculation. The project has kept itself relevant with upgrades like flash loans, improved governance, and multi-chain deployments. If borrowing demand rises as crypto capital flows back in, Aave is well-positioned to benefit. Whales seem to be betting on exactly that scenario.

Layer Brett offers a different play

While ETH and AAVE represent stability and proven use cases, Layer Brett ($LBRETT) is tapping into a different kind of energy. It’s a meme coin built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, which gives it immediate advantages in speed and cost. That makes it stand out in a space where many meme tokens rely only on community hype and lack any technical backbone. The combination of meme culture with Ethereum’s proven security gives Layer Brett a unique identity among newer altcoins.

The presale has been busy, with early investors locking in tokens at low prices while also staking for rewards that reach eye-catching levels. Beyond the staking hook, the team has laid out plans for NFT tie-ins, gamified features, and cross-chain support. Combined with a fixed supply of 10 billion tokens, the design is aimed at building sustained demand instead of relying on hype alone.

Final thoughts

The Ethereum Price moving beyond its old high has renewed optimism across the market. ETH itself remains the anchor, AAVE is attracting whale buyers who see room for DeFi lending to grow, and Layer Brett is giving traders a high-risk, high-reward option that mixes meme appeal with real blockchain features. Together, they show the mix of stability, utility, and speculation driving crypto’s next phase.

