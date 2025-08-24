Ethereum Price Breaks All-Time High — Analyst Sets $7,000 As Next Target

By: NewsBTC
2025/08/24 09:00
Threshold
T$0.01678--%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.015494-23.80%
Bitcoin
BTC$114,970.38-0.55%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09991-0.89%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006311-5.02%

The cryptocurrency market roared back to life on Friday, August 22, after a positive speech from US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, with the Ethereum price leading the top 10 largest assets in terms of performance. According to data from CoinGecko, the price of ETH increased by more than 14% on the day. 

After its initial struggles during the week, the Ethereum price finished by reclaiming and surpassing its former all-time high of $4,878, reached as far back as 2021. Interestingly, a prominent crypto founder has put forward an audacious prediction for the price of Ethereum over the next few months if it breaks its record high.

What’s Next For ETH Price? 

In an August 22 post on social media platform X, Alphractal CEO and founder Joao Wedson shared an exciting prognosis for the Ethereum price in the coming months. According to the crypto expert, the second-largest cryptocurrency may be entering another fear-driven scenario before the start of a new re-accumulation phase if it doesn’t cross the former record high.

Wedson revealed the possibility of algorithmic trading activity clustering around the $7,000 – $7,500 range, further strengthening the case for a reaccumulation stage. This pattern can be associated with cycle shifts where market makers absorb liquidity, suppress volatility, and set themselves up for the next round of major capital inflows.

The Alphractal founder highlighted that the Ethereum price movements have coincided with the cyclical pattern of Bitcoin’s market dominance. As shown in previous fractal cycles, the price of ETH tends to absorb a significant share of Bitcoin’s capital flow, typically after 28 days of BTC price consolidation.

Ethereum price

Wedson revealed that the current market data suggests this pattern may be playing out again, increasing the chances of Ethereum price embarking on an extended rally over the next few months. It is worth noting that the price of ETH has reached a new all-time high, implying that the altcoin may not even witness the initial downside volatility before entering a new growth phase.

The crypto expert, however, urged investors to do their due diligence, as the market data only looks at the typical behavior of Market Makers during cycle transitions.

Ethereum Price At A Glance

As of this writing, the price of ETH sits at around $4,716, reflecting an almost 9% increase in the past 24 hours. According to CoinGecko data, the altcoin is up by more than 11% in the last seven days. 

Ethereum price
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

An Ethereum ICO participant sold 0.01 ETH after a decade of inactivity, achieving a 15,484x return.

An Ethereum ICO participant sold 0.01 ETH after a decade of inactivity, achieving a 15,484x return.

PANews reported on August 24th that according to Lookonchain monitoring, Ethereum ICO participant "0x7d03" sold 0.01 ETH in a test sale five hours ago after more than a decade of inactivity. Having invested just $15.50 in the ICO, he received 49.93 ETH, now worth $240,000, representing a 15,484x return.
Moonveil
MORE$0.10017-0.62%
Ethereum
ETH$4,768.54+1.17%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00698-7.91%
Share
PANews2025/08/24 09:10
Share
A whale bought $2 million worth of PEPE

A whale bought $2 million worth of PEPE

PANews reported on August 24 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale spent $2 million in USDT to purchase 178.9 billion PEPE.
Pepe
PEPE$0.00001119+0.17%
Share
PANews2025/08/24 08:51
Share
This week, NFT transaction volume decreased by 25.78% month-on-month to US$134 million, while the number of buyers and sellers increased by more than 25%.

This week, NFT transaction volume decreased by 25.78% month-on-month to US$134 million, while the number of buyers and sellers increased by more than 25%.

PANews reported on August 24th that Crypto.news reported that CryptoSlam data showed that NFT market transaction volume fell 25.78% to $134 million this week. The number of NFT buyers increased by 25.74% to 450,096, while the number of sellers increased by 25.91% to 321,107. The number of NFT transactions increased by 6.26% to 1,652,284. Ethereum network transaction volume reached $60.7 million, down 41.63% from the previous week. BNB Chain network transaction volume reached $20.6 million, up 10.63%. Polygon network transaction volume reached $16.1 million, up 37.86%. Mythos Chain network transaction volume reached $9.7 million, up 3.17%. Solana network transaction volume reached $7.5 million, down 13.63%. This week's high-value sales include: CryptoPunks #1082 sold for 80 ETH ($350,969 USD) CryptoPunks #2596 sold for 72.99 ETH ($315,628 USD) CryptoPunks #5477 sold for 66 ETH ($285,187) CryptoPunks #3704 sold for 63 ETH ($271,922) CryptoPunks #8864 sold for 56.5 ETH ($269,994)
Binance Coin
BNB$875.9-0.81%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10017-0.62%
Ethereum
ETH$4,768.54+1.17%
Share
PANews2025/08/24 08:45
Share

Trending News

More

An Ethereum ICO participant sold 0.01 ETH after a decade of inactivity, achieving a 15,484x return.

A whale bought $2 million worth of PEPE

This week, NFT transaction volume decreased by 25.78% month-on-month to US$134 million, while the number of buyers and sellers increased by more than 25%.

How to Get- Ready for the Next Crypto Bull Run in 2025

StartmeupHK Festival 2022: A week-long showcase of Hong Kong’s dynamic and thriving startup ecosystem