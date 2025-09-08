Ethereum Price Holds Steady As Foundation Transfer Sparks Market Attention

By: Tronweekly
2025/09/08 02:00
Movement
MOVE$0,1171-0,25%
Ethereum
ETH$4 294,18+0,80%
ethereum
  • Ethereum steadies near $4,300 as Foundation $17M ETH transfer draws market attention.
  • Analysts highlight wave IV corrective phase with key support zones around $4,050–$4,061.
  • Trading volume dips while open interest rises, signaling cautious investor positioning.

Ethereum is holding steady with a slight upward move as attention shifts to a recent transfer by the Ethereum Foundation, along with key technical signals. Analysts suggest the market remains in a corrective phase, with critical support levels being closely monitored to determine the asset’s next direction.

At the time of writing, ETH is trading at $4,300.70, with a 24-hour trading volume of $30.88 billion and a market capitalization of $519.12 billion. The asset has gained 0.44% in the past day, signaling cautious momentum.

Source: CoinMarketCap

Ethereum Foundation Shifts $17 Million ETH

Market analysts recently noticed an action taken by the ETH Foundation. Notable analyst Ted revealed that 4,000 ETH, equivalent to about $17.13 million, was sent to a new wallet. According to his analysis, this development suggests the foundation may be preparing to sell part of its holdings.

Source: X

Ethereum Stuck in Wave IV Correction Phase

A prominent crypto analyst, More Crypto Online, noted that the price of Ethereum remains stuck in what he thinks is a wave IV correction. He cited several major support areas, including the Fibonacci support zone between $3,374 and $4,061, as well as the structural green support line at approximately $4,050.

Source: X

In addition, he is monitoring the broader trend line and the two 200-day moving averages that could serve as safe havens should the price decline.

For the time being, the cryptocurrency remains in a narrow range. Market analysts are patiently waiting to see whether the digital asset can stay above support levels or face selling pressure following the recent shift in fundamentals.

Also Read | Ethereum Whale Moves $645 Million: Could ETH Break Out Against Bitcoin

Ethereum Market Activity Shows Mixed Signals

Ethereum’s trading activity slowed as volume slipped 3.98% to $44.59 billion, showing reduced short-term momentum. At the same time, open interest increased 0.68% to $58.92 billion, signaling that investors are still holding onto positions despite reduced market turnover.

Source: Coinglass

For OI weighted at 0.0082%, it shows ongoing but prudent leverage in the market. This indicates investors are not taking very aggressive positions, instead matching exposure while awaiting clearer price direction. The ongoing OI weighted level reflects a controlled market condition with risks kept in check.

Source: Coinglass

Also Read | Ethereum ETFs Experience 4 Days of Outflows; Optimism Remains Strong

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Dogecoin, Shiba Inu or Rollblock: Which One of These Could Turn $2,000 Into $20,000 in Quarter 4

Dogecoin, Shiba Inu or Rollblock: Which One of These Could Turn $2,000 Into $20,000 in Quarter 4

Dogecoin and Shiba Inu remain two of the most recognizable meme coins, but their price action has been slow in 2025, leaving many investors questioning their growth potential. Meanwhile, Rollblock is stealing the spotlight with a live iGaming ecosystem, $11.5 million raised in presale, and a deflationary revenue model that rewards holders weekly. With analysts [...] The post Dogecoin, Shiba Inu or Rollblock: Which One of These Could Turn $2,000 Into $20,000 in Quarter 4 appeared first on Blockonomi.
BitShiba
SHIBA$0,000000000527-1,31%
SecondLive
LIVE$0,01823-0,38%
Memecoin
MEME$0,002602+3,17%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/08 02:00
Share
Peter Schiff Says Bitcoin Near Bear Market When Priced In Gold, Gets Roasted on X

Peter Schiff Says Bitcoin Near Bear Market When Priced In Gold, Gets Roasted on X

The global non-fungible token market has slightly fallen in trading sales volume and floor price value this first week of September. In the past seven [...]
NEAR
NEAR$2,461+3,27%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01264+1,36%
Share
Insidebitcoins2025/09/07 17:40
Share
Old Const takes Bitmain to court over hosting contract dispute

Old Const takes Bitmain to court over hosting contract dispute

Bitmain, the world’s largest maker of bitcoin mining equipment, is facing a lawsuit from hosting provider, Old Const.
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/08 01:40
Share

Trending News

More

Dogecoin, Shiba Inu or Rollblock: Which One of These Could Turn $2,000 Into $20,000 in Quarter 4

Peter Schiff Says Bitcoin Near Bear Market When Priced In Gold, Gets Roasted on X

Old Const takes Bitmain to court over hosting contract dispute

Let’s take a look at the currently popular crypto payment products. Exchanges are the main players. What are their highlights and benefits?

Analist wijst op sterke Solana koers: Kan SOL binnenkort naar $235 stijgen?