Ethereum price prediction: 3 Signs ETH may rally to $4,800

With Ethereum hovering above $4,200 and aiming for new highs, bulls are once again in control. ETF inflows, improved technicals, and shifting market dynamics suggest a further leg higher. Investors can expect a surge to $4,800 if the upside momentum sustains.

Let’s discuss the key factors why Ethereum (ETH) can rally to $4,800 and possibly go to an all-time high as well, in this Ethereum price prediction.

Table of Contents

Current ETH price scenario

At the moment, ETH is trading at about $4,295. Bulls maintained the upward momentum above the $4,000–$4,150 support zone by printing the highest weekly closing since 2021 at almost $4,475.

Spot ETH ETFs just recorded an 8-day inflow run ending on August 14 (almost $3.7 billion during the streak, and about $640 million on that day). Although there was a minor outflow on August 15, overall momentum is still positive.

Rotation of the market is beneficial: The strength of ETH is driving the most recent altcoin leg, while Bitcoin’s dominance has decreased to about 59%.

3 signs ETH may rally to $4,800

Sign 1 — ETF demand is (still) a tailwind

Flows continue to be a major bull driver following the eight days of robust net inflows into U.S. spot ETH ETFs. In addition, since spring, cumulative net inflows have increased into the tens of billions, demonstrating persistent institutional interest.

Sign 2 — Technicals favor a push toward $4,800

Holding above $4,450 retains attention on $4,700–$4,800, just shy of the last ATH (~$4,878). ETH regained the $4,450–$4,550 supply region and ended the week at a 4-year high. The first support is between $4,000 and $4,150.

Sign 3 — Breadth & relative strength are improving

Capital is shifting into majors as BTC supremacy declines; ETH leadership is evident in the ETH/BTC ratio reaching 2025 highs in tandem with ETF demand. That mix historically accompanies upside extensions in ETH.

Ethereum short term price outlook

The path of least resistance is a break toward $4,700–$4,800 shortly if $4,450–$4,550 maintains as support and ETF net inflows resume following short outliers. This opinion would be weakened, and a deeper retest would be possible if the daily close dropped back below $4,150.