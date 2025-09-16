Ethereum Price Prediction: Analysts Tip ETH Strength While Rollblock Gains Momentum As The Altcoin To Watch

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/09/16 05:30
Hyperliquid
HYPE$53.54-1.18%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005749-4.75%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02532-1.55%
Ethereum
ETH$4,512.36-2.48%

ethereum57 main Rollblock 315 2

A flurry of Ethereum price predictions have sparked huge optimism in the markets, at the same time that Rollblock is dominating the latest crypto news, with analysts pointing to major upside for both tokens in 2025. 

Rollblock could rally up to 50x this year, outrunning even the strongest top cryptocurrencies. This is shaping up as one of the most exciting rivalries in the market.

Rollblock (RBLK): The GambleFi Platform Changing The Game

Rollblock (RBLK) isn’t just another new crypto coin, it’s a fully live Web3 gaming platform that has already processed millions in wagers over many months. 

With over 12,000 games including poker, blackjack, and sports betting, Rollblock makes traditional gaming look embarrassingly outdated. Unlike real-world casinos, Rollblock is built on secure blockchain rails, offering security, transparency, and a revenue model where players actually share in the upside.

Rollblock 315316 1

At its core, Rollblock is built for investors and players alike. RBLK holders earn weekly rewards via the revenue-share model, with up to 30% of platform revenue used for buybacks. Of that, 60% is permanently burned to reduce the supply and 40% funds staking crypto rewards of up to 30% APY. 

This design creates a deflationary loop, positioning RBLK as a high potential crypto with built-in demand drivers.

What investors need to know:

  • Over $15 million in bets processed
  • 12,000+ games with AI-powered features
  • Licensed and audited for full transparency
  • Buyback-and-burn mechanics directly benefit holders
  • Fiat deposits supported with Apple Pay, Visa, and Mastercard

Tokens are selling fast – over 85% sold already.  Priced at just $0.068, early presale buyers are already up 500%. The presale has raised $11.7 million so far, with only 15 days left before the close. A recent RBLK tweet called it “your VIP pass to the future of online gaming,” underlining its community-first approach.

Tokenomics That Can’t Be Ignored

RBLK has a hard cap of one billion tokens. This supply cannot be inflated, making it unlike many top altcoins launching right now. 30% of revenue is allocated to buybacks, with 60% of that burned to reduce the supply and 40% funding stakers. This blend of scarcity and income stream is why Rollblock is being tipped as the next big crypto.

TokenSupplyMarket CapRevenue ShareCurrent Price
Rollblock1B hard cap$11.7M+ raised30% weekly revenue buybacks$0.068 presale
Ethereum$554.5BNone$4,594.61

Ethereum Price Prediction (ETH): Privacy Roadmap Strengthens Long-Term Case

Ethereum is up by 2.11% today to $4,611. Trader Tom Tucker noted: “ETH looking spicy here. Exchange supply at yearly lows (0.14), classic supply crunch vibes.” 

Chart316

Ethereum has just unveiled a new privacy roadmap, targeting 2025 for protocol-level privacy integration. The roadmap leverages zero-knowledge proofs and lessons from Ethereum 2.0, a move expected to increase institutional trust. 

With ETFs showing $638 million in inflows and privacy adoption on the horizon, Ethereum remains one of the best long-term crypto projects that could easily exceed $7k in the weeks ahead.

As privacy features roll out, institutional demand should expand, making Ethereum not just the base layer for DeFi but also the go to for secure institutional adoption. These developments reinforce why Ethereum continues to dominate crypto charts and sits firmly in any discussion of top crypto projects.

Why Rollblock Will Outrun Established Tokens

Ethereum may dominate infrastructure, but Rollblock is riding the cultural wave of GambleFi, where entertainment and investment merge. Unlike crypto exchanges where traders speculate, Rollblock generates real cash flows from a thriving live platform. 

That blend of Web3 adoption, staking crypto rewards, and capped supply is what makes RBLK the best crypto presale of 2025.

Discover the Exciting Opportunities of the Rollblock (RBLK) Presale Today!

Website: https://presale.rollblock.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/rollblockcasino 

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ethereum Foundation launches AI team to build an AI settlement layer

Ethereum Foundation launches AI team to build an AI settlement layer

The post Ethereum Foundation launches AI team to build an AI settlement layer appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Ethereum Foundation has announced a dedicated AI team to make Ethereum the preferred settlement and coordination layer for AI agents and the emerging machine economy. Davide Crapis, a research scientist, will lead the team working closely with the Foundation’s Protocol and Ecosystem arms.  The Foundation revealed that the dAI Team will focus on two primary goals. The first is to give AI agents and robots mechanisms to pay, coordinate, and follow rules without intermediaries, which it described as the AI Economy on Ethereum. The second is to ensure AI development does not become dependent on a few centralized platforms by promoting open, verifiable, and censorship-resistant alternatives, which it described as the Decentralized AI Stack.  Ethereum aims to build an AI economy with the dAI Team Davide Crapis, the team’s lead research scientist, revealed in a post that the group aims to bridge the gap between blockchain and AI agents. He noted that AI will be a big part of all humanity and the future of Ethereum usage. He described AI as a new frontier for Ethereum compared to earlier waves of DeFi. He also pledged that the team will build technology and support the interoperability of AI agents on-chain.  We’re starting a new AI Team at the Ethereum Foundation (the dAI Team).Our mission: make Ethereum the preferred settlement and coordination layer for AIs and the machine economy. The team will focus on two main areas:– AI Economy on Ethereum = giving AI agents and robots ways… pic.twitter.com/9sWVS4dp0K — Davide Crapis (@DavideCrapis) September 15, 2025 The dAI Team will focus on the ERC-8004 standard, which allows AI agents to be discoverable, verifiable, and transactable across the Ethereum ecosystem. The standard is expected to be completed by November, and the final form will be presented at Devconnect in Buenos Aires. The…
Waves
WAVES$1.1333-3.07%
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.10543+427.15%
FORM
FORM$2.1493-5.35%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 04:47
Share
Nemo Protocol Unveils $NEOM Debt Tokens for $2.6M Hack Victims

Nemo Protocol Unveils $NEOM Debt Tokens for $2.6M Hack Victims

To repay the victims of the hack, Nemo Protocol issues $NEMO debt tokens to pay off 2.6M. Users are provided with 1.1 tokens pegged to losses; recovery will be based on the recovery rate of the fund. Nemo Protocol has also announced an ambitious debt token issuance to compensate customers who were caught up in […] The post Nemo Protocol Unveils $NEOM Debt Tokens for $2.6M Hack Victims appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.0012877-18.12%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01356-7.31%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01859-10.27%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/16 05:00
Share
REX-Osprey Unveils Dogecoin and XRP ETFs for Launch on September 18

REX-Osprey Unveils Dogecoin and XRP ETFs for Launch on September 18

TLDR REX-Osprey XRP ETF will hold XRP directly, investing 40% in other XRP ETFs. The XRP and Dogecoin ETFs are registered under the 1940 Investment Company Act. SEC’s recent approval of crypto ETFs paves the way for more digital asset funds. REX-Osprey aims to provide a regulated, diversified way to invest in XRP and Dogecoin. [...] The post REX-Osprey Unveils Dogecoin and XRP ETFs for Launch on September 18 appeared first on CoinCentral.
Moonveil
MORE$0.08599-10.70%
XRP
XRP$2.99-1.97%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.037-6.56%
Share
Coincentral2025/09/16 04:58
Share

Trending News

More

Ethereum Foundation launches AI team to build an AI settlement layer

Nemo Protocol Unveils $NEOM Debt Tokens for $2.6M Hack Victims

REX-Osprey Unveils Dogecoin and XRP ETFs for Launch on September 18

Dogecoin Price Forecast: DOGE Holds Near $0.25 as SHIB and MAGACOIN FINANCE Lead Meme Coin Recovery

Stablecoin Caps by Bank of England Plunge Cryptos into the Storm.