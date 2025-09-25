Ethereum has already broken past its all-time high this cycle, and a $10,000 Ethereum price prediction is quickly moving from speculation to possibility as altcoin season heats up.The game-changing Pectra upgrade lit the fuse on Ethereum’s latest rally – and the momentum hasn’t slowed.Now, top analysts like Ted Pillows, followed by over 200,000 crypto traders […]

The post Ethereum Price Prediction as ETH Bulls Hold $4,000 Level – Here’s What ETH Holders Need to Watch appeared first on Cryptonews.