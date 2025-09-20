The post Ethereum Price Prediction: ‘Breakout Incoming’ as Stablecoin Supply Surges? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In an important Ethereum news update, even as September is shaping up to be the most pivotal month for Ethereum, price analysis and prediction for ETH indicate a breakout on the horizon. In an ecosystem fueled by institutional liquidity and relentless innovation, the world’s leading smart contract platform just smashed through another milestone. Stablecoin supply on the Ethereum network has soared to a new all-time high, now eclipsing $170 billion according to Token Terminal. Source | Token Terminal on X As USDT, USDC, and rising newcomers like Ethena feed unprecedented network demand, technical signals and fundamental drivers are hinting at a fresh ETH price breakout on the horizon. Stablecoins: Rocket Fuel for Ethereum Price Stablecoins aren’t just plumbing for DeFi, they’re the Ethereum network’s lifeblood. In Ethereum news this September, the stablecoin supply climbed above a massive $170 billion. That marks not only a historic record but an unmistakable vote of confidence from both crypto-native users and heavyweight institutions alike. USDT and USDC continue to dominate, and USDC usage on Ethereum hit an all-time high in August as well, with a supple of over $1.1 trillion. Next-generation protocols and real-world asset projects are also swelling the ranks, doubling total supply year-over-year. Other blockchains, like Tron and Solana, have made inroads, but Ethereum’s grip on stablecoin market share remains unmatched, hovering around 70%. The platform’s inclusion of tokenized commodities is also surging, with $2.4 billion in gold and a lion’s share of tokenized US Treasuries now living on Ethereum. This liquidity fountain has become the launchpad for DeFi, trading, and real-world asset tokenization Ethereum Price Prediction: Technical Indicators Point to Breakout Against this backdrop of swelling liquidity, Ethereum’s technicals have started flashing green. After meandering in a sideways holding pattern throughout late August and early September, ETH broke to gain upside… The post Ethereum Price Prediction: ‘Breakout Incoming’ as Stablecoin Supply Surges? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In an important Ethereum news update, even as September is shaping up to be the most pivotal month for Ethereum, price analysis and prediction for ETH indicate a breakout on the horizon. In an ecosystem fueled by institutional liquidity and relentless innovation, the world’s leading smart contract platform just smashed through another milestone. Stablecoin supply on the Ethereum network has soared to a new all-time high, now eclipsing $170 billion according to Token Terminal. Source | Token Terminal on X As USDT, USDC, and rising newcomers like Ethena feed unprecedented network demand, technical signals and fundamental drivers are hinting at a fresh ETH price breakout on the horizon. Stablecoins: Rocket Fuel for Ethereum Price Stablecoins aren’t just plumbing for DeFi, they’re the Ethereum network’s lifeblood. In Ethereum news this September, the stablecoin supply climbed above a massive $170 billion. That marks not only a historic record but an unmistakable vote of confidence from both crypto-native users and heavyweight institutions alike. USDT and USDC continue to dominate, and USDC usage on Ethereum hit an all-time high in August as well, with a supple of over $1.1 trillion. Next-generation protocols and real-world asset projects are also swelling the ranks, doubling total supply year-over-year. Other blockchains, like Tron and Solana, have made inroads, but Ethereum’s grip on stablecoin market share remains unmatched, hovering around 70%. The platform’s inclusion of tokenized commodities is also surging, with $2.4 billion in gold and a lion’s share of tokenized US Treasuries now living on Ethereum. This liquidity fountain has become the launchpad for DeFi, trading, and real-world asset tokenization Ethereum Price Prediction: Technical Indicators Point to Breakout Against this backdrop of swelling liquidity, Ethereum’s technicals have started flashing green. After meandering in a sideways holding pattern throughout late August and early September, ETH broke to gain upside…

Ethereum Price Prediction: ‘Breakout Incoming’ as Stablecoin Supply Surges?

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 02:49
1
1$0.007607-10.77%
Threshold
T$0.01669-3.97%
RealLink
REAL$0.06322-2.81%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9993-0.01%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001851-8.81%

In an important Ethereum news update, even as September is shaping up to be the most pivotal month for Ethereum, price analysis and prediction for ETH indicate a breakout on the horizon.

In an ecosystem fueled by institutional liquidity and relentless innovation, the world’s leading smart contract platform just smashed through another milestone.

Stablecoin supply on the Ethereum network has soared to a new all-time high, now eclipsing $170 billion according to Token Terminal.

Source | Token Terminal on X

As USDT, USDC, and rising newcomers like Ethena feed unprecedented network demand, technical signals and fundamental drivers are hinting at a fresh ETH price breakout on the horizon.

Stablecoins: Rocket Fuel for Ethereum Price

Stablecoins aren’t just plumbing for DeFi, they’re the Ethereum network’s lifeblood. In Ethereum news this September, the stablecoin supply climbed above a massive $170 billion.

That marks not only a historic record but an unmistakable vote of confidence from both crypto-native users and heavyweight institutions alike.

USDT and USDC continue to dominate, and USDC usage on Ethereum hit an all-time high in August as well, with a supple of over $1.1 trillion.

Next-generation protocols and real-world asset projects are also swelling the ranks, doubling total supply year-over-year.

Other blockchains, like Tron and Solana, have made inroads, but Ethereum’s grip on stablecoin market share remains unmatched, hovering around 70%.

The platform’s inclusion of tokenized commodities is also surging, with $2.4 billion in gold and a lion’s share of tokenized US Treasuries now living on Ethereum.

This liquidity fountain has become the launchpad for DeFi, trading, and real-world asset tokenization

Ethereum Price Prediction: Technical Indicators Point to Breakout

Against this backdrop of swelling liquidity, Ethereum’s technicals have started flashing green.

After meandering in a sideways holding pattern throughout late August and early September, ETH broke to gain upside on September 12.

Support is now holding at critical levels, with buyers stepping in at every dip. Altcoin trader Crypto GEMs enthused when analyzing the ETH price chat:

Source | Crypto GEMs on X

Crypto Rover simply posted:

Lower wicks and consistent daily transaction volumes, a whopping 1.66 million, according to recent data, demonstrate that the network’s underlying demand is strong.

More liquidity means deeper DeFi markets, higher trading activity, and stronger ETH price support.

Institutions Fuel the Next Leg Up

Institutional flows are no longer a pipe dream; they’re pouring in. Fidelity, one of the world’s largest asset managers, snapped up 34,740 ETH (about $159.4 million) for its spot Ethereum ETF yesterday.

That’s the clearest signal yet that mainstream finance is not merely dabbling: they’re building exposure with significant capital allocations.

This isn’t a one-off, either. Since the introduction of spot Ethereum ETFs, cumulative inflows have exceeded $1 billion, with large asset managers like BlackRock and Fidelity feeling out the market with increasing conviction.

Moreover, in recent recent Ethereum news, negative trends in crypto ETFs, particularly for Ethereum, dominated early September headlines.

Yet, the past week delivered a surprise as outflows flipped to inflows, signaling a sentiment shift.

On September 10, Ethereum ETFs posted $171 million in net positive flows led by BlackRock and Fidelity, as Eth price reclaimed the $4,400 mark.

Ethereum ETFs also turned a corner after last week’s redemptions. The rebound came as the Federal Reserve cut rates for the first time this year, sparking risk-on appetites and fresh demand for digital assets.

Ethereum Price Prediction: Fundamentals Align for Ethereum’s Moment

Ethereum’s combination of record stablecoin supply, technical breakout signals, and continued institutional flows has rarely looked stronger.

The network’s $90 billion in total value locked and dominance across tokenized assets lay a solid foundation, while ETF inflows and active addresses confirm renewed on-chain engagement.

Will this be the breakout moment ETH bulls have been waiting for? The pieces are stacking up.

If Ethereum can hold support and ETF demand keeps building, there’s every reason to believe that its next move won’t just be another rally, but the start of something even bigger.

Source: https://www.thecoinrepublic.com/2025/09/19/ethereum-price-prediction-breakout-incoming-as-stablecoin-supply-surges/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Solana Price Prediction, XRP Latest News & The Best Place You Can Buy Layer Brett Today

Solana Price Prediction, XRP Latest News & The Best Place You Can Buy Layer Brett Today

Solana struggles to sustain momentum while XRP fights to break $3. Meanwhile, Layer Brett ($LBRETT) draws investors with cheap fees, 690% APY staking, and meme-powered utility.
XRP
XRP$2.9922-3.08%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5279-5.74%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002569-4.88%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/20 03:40
Share
Hakan Çalhanoğlu ve My Lovely Planet’ten “Çalhanoğlu Ormanı”: Türkiye’de 50 Futbol Sahası Büyüklüğünde Ağaçlandırma

Hakan Çalhanoğlu ve My Lovely Planet’ten “Çalhanoğlu Ormanı”: Türkiye’de 50 Futbol Sahası Büyüklüğünde Ağaçlandırma

Türk futbolunun efsane ismi Hakan Çalhanoğlu, dünya genelinde 380.000 ağaç dikilmesine öncülük eden ve Google Play Store tarafından ödüllendirilen Web3 mobil oyunu My Lovely Planet (MLP)’e ortak oldu.Bu iş birliğiyle birlikte hayata geçirilen #PlayForTurkey kampanyasında, oyunda dikilen her ağaç gerçek dünyada da toprakla buluşacak. Gerçek dünyaya dokunan bir oyun deneyimi sunan Web3 mobil oyunu My […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04415-7.80%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017828+2.51%
Planet
PLANET$0.0000007795-1.06%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/20 03:22
Share
X Cracks Down on Bribery Network Behind Crypto Scam Accounts

X Cracks Down on Bribery Network Behind Crypto Scam Accounts

The post X Cracks Down on Bribery Network Behind Crypto Scam Accounts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. X has vowed a strict crackdown after exposing a bribery network tied to crypto scam accounts. The platform said suspended users involved in fraudulent schemes attempted to bribe employees through middlemen to restore access, threatening platform integrity. Crypto Fraud Rings Exploit X Platform Through Bribery According to Global Government Affairs at X, these accounts had been suspended for exploiting users through scams, many involving cryptocurrencies. Rather than undergoing the formal reinstatement procedures, offenders offered to give money to those working within the company to restore their accounts. The company said the practice violated platform integrity and risked enabling further fraud. The platform stated that the suspended accounts were controlled by organized groups that operated unlawful investments, counterfeit giveaways, and token pump-and-dump deals. X has exposed and is taking strong action against a bribery network targeting our platform. Suspended accounts involved in crypto scams and platform manipulation paid middlemen to attempt to bribe employees to reinstate their suspended accounts. These perpetrators exploit social… — Global Government Affairs (@GlobalAffairs) September 19, 2025 Users were normally attracted through false adverts. Then, they are directed to other websites where the malicious actors can steal their details and cause them to lose their money. Last month, crypto hacks surged by 15%, with $91 million in Bitcoin theft alone. This underscores the scale of risks tied to fraudulent schemes. These criminal networks do not restrict themselves to one site. The announcement states that these groups utilize other platforms to reach more individuals as well. X also discovered that criminal organizations such as The Com are linked to the bribe network. This group has been linked to several cyber-fraud incidents. These networks bribed employees to reactivate accounts which were suspended for suspected scam activities. The company emphasized that bribery attempts are part of a broader effort by…
Moonveil
MORE$0.08477-4.72%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01355-6.42%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017828+2.51%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/20 03:50
Share

Trending News

More

Solana Price Prediction, XRP Latest News & The Best Place You Can Buy Layer Brett Today

Hakan Çalhanoğlu ve My Lovely Planet’ten “Çalhanoğlu Ormanı”: Türkiye’de 50 Futbol Sahası Büyüklüğünde Ağaçlandırma

X Cracks Down on Bribery Network Behind Crypto Scam Accounts

Rekt reaches one million sales with digital-first strategy

Top 3 Cryptos With 100x Potential Like Early Ethereum (ETH)