Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Was So Close To All-Time Highs But Could Slip Under $2,000 In 2026

The Ethereum spike spike in from mid-August to early September saw the price reaching near the old ATH; however, the hype was not sustained. This is, as a new Ethereum price prediction suggests, that the current slide could see the Ethereum price return to below $2,000 by 2026.

The Ethereum price prediction is drawing from the ongoing rally, which shows the coin losing hold of its previous support. While some experts still hold a tint of optimism, many believe a fall below the $4,000 price this time could signal bigger woe.

Here is what the analysts are saying and why Ethereum might be heading for a dip.

Why Ethereum Price Prediction Is Flashing Bear After August Surge

The Ethereum price has come under close watch lately as it fails to regain August momentum. This is driving a new outlook, pushing the Ethereum price prediction further down as the year nears a close. According to the Ethereum price prediction, the lack of buying momentum that has seen the coin lose three supports already could see it further down.

In addition to the ongoing decline in positive sentiment, price action continues to show investors exiting every day. Furthermore, the breakout below the 30EMA on the daily chart today could be igniting new fear. While the coin has been on a sideways trade for over 2 weeks, the breakdown of structure below the 30EMA could signal a new direction.

While experts attempt to stay optimistic, the breakout downward could be canceling out any positive outlook. Accordingly, analysts’ submissions now show the Ethereum price prediction could be tilting to a fall below $2,000 in 2026.

