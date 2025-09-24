Ethereum Price Prediction, Litecoin Latest News & FTSE100 Updates Here

Crypto markets continue to keep investors guessing as the end of the year approaches. The latest Ethereum Price Prediction points to ETH breaking higher if momentum sustains, while Litecoin is back in the news as traders reassess its role in payments.

Beyond these established players, Remittix (RTX) is turning heads after raising more than $26.4M in its presale, topping trending charts with PayFi utility that has made it one of the hottest tokens of 2025.

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Eyes $5,500

The latest Ethereum Price Prediction has ETH trading around $4,194. Analysts say that if ETH clears the $5,000 level, the next target could be $5,500 before year-end.

Momentum comes from surging demand in DeFi and crypto staking, with Ethereum continuing to dominate as the backbone of smart contracts. Layer 2 scaling solutions have also boosted confidence, reducing fees and improving transaction speeds. For investors, ETH remains one of the top cryptos to buy now, combining long-term security with strong short-term potential.

Litecoin: Back In The Payments Spotlight

While attention often goes to BTC and ETH, Litecoin has re-emerged in discussions. LTC’s price is close to $106.40. Litecoin remains competitive in the payments sector due to its quick settlement times and reduced rates, especially for smaller and cross-border transfers.

Recent Litecoin news also emphasizes how it has integrated with other payment platforms. While growth projections for LTC aren’t as aggressive as Ethereum or Solana, it still holds a spot as one of the best long-term crypto investments for those looking at reliable, lower-volatility assets.

Remittix: Trending PayFi Token Surpasses $26.3M

While the Ethereum Price Prediction and Litecoin outlook highlight stability, Remittix (RTX) is generating the real buzz. Positioned as a PayFi project, RTX is built to connect crypto wallets to bank accounts with instant transfers and transparent FX conversion.

The presale has now raised over $26.4M, selling 669M+ tokens. Wallet beta testing is already live, letting users try out features ahead of launch. A 15% USDT referral program is also live, giving promoters daily payouts in stablecoin.

Why Remittix (RTX) is trending now:

Presale passes $26.4M, confirming strong demand

Wallet beta testing is live, open to community testers

Verified by CertiK, ranked #1 Pre-Launch Token on Skynet

15% USDT referral program, offering daily stablecoin rewards

Targeting the $19 trillion remittance market with practical adoption

By offering real-world payments utility, Remittix has positioned itself not just as a presale play but as one of the best DeFi projects of 2025. Analysts argue that RTX could deliver 20x–30x upside once trading begins, rivaling some of the biggest names in the space.

Ethereum Price Prediction Targets $5,500, Litecoin Holds Strong, While Remittix Surges Past $26M

The Ethereum Price Prediction shows ETH could push past $5,500 if momentum continues, while Litecoin is proving its steady role in payments. Remittix, however, is seizing attention with record-breaking presale funding and top-tier security validation.

For investors, it’s a clear picture: ETH and LTC provide stability, while RTX offers growth potential as one of the next big altcoins in 2025.

