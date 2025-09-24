The post Ethereum Price Retraces Below $4,200 As New Crypto Investors Favour Trending Altcoins Such As Remittix appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The market is shifting again as the Ethereum price slips under $4,200, while new investors look beyond ETH toward trending PayFi tokens such as Remittix. With over $26.4 million raised through the sale of more than 669 million tokens at $0.1130 each, Remittix has emerged as one of the top crypto projects of 2025, drawing strong comparisons to early XRP. Ethereum Price Tests Key Supports Source: Heisenberg Ethereum fell to $4,200 and tested key support levels after failing to hold above $4,400. ETH trades below a recently formed ascending channel on the daily chart, with RSI near 40 indicating weaker momentum. Bulls must defend $3,800 if Ethereum drops below it to avoid further losses. Short-term signals remain mixed. The Ethereum price is oversold on the 4H chart, raising the chance of a small relief bounce, but until $4,400 is reclaimed, the trend remains locally bearish. Analysts point to $3,800 as the liquidity zone where aggressive buyers are likely to step in. For long-term holders, consistent ETH outflows from exchanges suggest investors remain confident in ETH’s future despite the correction. Remittix Gains Traction As Investors Look For Bigger Multiples While the Ethereum price struggles with near-term weakness, Remittix has become the trending altcoin many believe could deliver the next 100x crypto gains. Branded as a PayFi leader, it offers direct crypto-to-bank transfers, real-time FX conversion, and institutional-grade security. For investors chasing the next big altcoin in 2025, the Remittix story is hard to ignore. Here’s why Remittix continues to attract serious interest: Over 669M tokens sold and $26.4M raised in one of the fastest-growing crypto projects Beta wallet already live, built for low-gas-fee crypto transactions. Supports 40+ cryptos and 30+ fiats for cross-border use cases Ranked #1 on CertiK’s Pre-Launch Leaderboard, boosting investor trust Offers 15% USDT referral rewards, claimable daily,… The post Ethereum Price Retraces Below $4,200 As New Crypto Investors Favour Trending Altcoins Such As Remittix appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The market is shifting again as the Ethereum price slips under $4,200, while new investors look beyond ETH toward trending PayFi tokens such as Remittix. With over $26.4 million raised through the sale of more than 669 million tokens at $0.1130 each, Remittix has emerged as one of the top crypto projects of 2025, drawing strong comparisons to early XRP. Ethereum Price Tests Key Supports Source: Heisenberg Ethereum fell to $4,200 and tested key support levels after failing to hold above $4,400. ETH trades below a recently formed ascending channel on the daily chart, with RSI near 40 indicating weaker momentum. Bulls must defend $3,800 if Ethereum drops below it to avoid further losses. Short-term signals remain mixed. The Ethereum price is oversold on the 4H chart, raising the chance of a small relief bounce, but until $4,400 is reclaimed, the trend remains locally bearish. Analysts point to $3,800 as the liquidity zone where aggressive buyers are likely to step in. For long-term holders, consistent ETH outflows from exchanges suggest investors remain confident in ETH’s future despite the correction. Remittix Gains Traction As Investors Look For Bigger Multiples While the Ethereum price struggles with near-term weakness, Remittix has become the trending altcoin many believe could deliver the next 100x crypto gains. Branded as a PayFi leader, it offers direct crypto-to-bank transfers, real-time FX conversion, and institutional-grade security. For investors chasing the next big altcoin in 2025, the Remittix story is hard to ignore. Here’s why Remittix continues to attract serious interest: Over 669M tokens sold and $26.4M raised in one of the fastest-growing crypto projects Beta wallet already live, built for low-gas-fee crypto transactions. Supports 40+ cryptos and 30+ fiats for cross-border use cases Ranked #1 on CertiK’s Pre-Launch Leaderboard, boosting investor trust Offers 15% USDT referral rewards, claimable daily,…

Ethereum Price Retraces Below $4,200 As New Crypto Investors Favour Trending Altcoins Such As Remittix

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 13:27
The market is shifting again as the Ethereum price slips under $4,200, while new investors look beyond ETH toward trending PayFi tokens such as Remittix. With over $26.4 million raised through the sale of more than 669 million tokens at $0.1130 each, Remittix has emerged as one of the top crypto projects of 2025, drawing strong comparisons to early XRP.

Ethereum Price Tests Key Supports

Source: Heisenberg

Ethereum fell to $4,200 and tested key support levels after failing to hold above $4,400. ETH trades below a recently formed ascending channel on the daily chart, with RSI near 40 indicating weaker momentum. Bulls must defend $3,800 if Ethereum drops below it to avoid further losses.

Short-term signals remain mixed. The Ethereum price is oversold on the 4H chart, raising the chance of a small relief bounce, but until $4,400 is reclaimed, the trend remains locally bearish. Analysts point to $3,800 as the liquidity zone where aggressive buyers are likely to step in. For long-term holders, consistent ETH outflows from exchanges suggest investors remain confident in ETH’s future despite the correction.

Remittix Gains Traction As Investors Look For Bigger Multiples

While the Ethereum price struggles with near-term weakness, Remittix has become the trending altcoin many believe could deliver the next 100x crypto gains. Branded as a PayFi leader, it offers direct crypto-to-bank transfers, real-time FX conversion, and institutional-grade security. For investors chasing the next big altcoin in 2025, the Remittix story is hard to ignore.

Here’s why Remittix continues to attract serious interest:

  • Over 669M tokens sold and $26.4M raised in one of the fastest-growing crypto projects
  • Beta wallet already live, built for low-gas-fee crypto transactions.
  • Supports 40+ cryptos and 30+ fiats for cross-border use cases
  • Ranked #1 on CertiK’s Pre-Launch Leaderboard, boosting investor trust
  • Offers 15% USDT referral rewards, claimable daily, adding crypto with passive income potential

Why New Investors Prefer Remittix Over Ethereum

The Ethereum price will likely recover as staking and ETF inflows expand, but new retail investors are prioritizing projects with higher ROI potential. With its focus on solving crypto with real utility, a mobile-first wallet, and rapid adoption, Remittix looks like the top crypto to buy now for those aiming to turn small investments into life-changing returns.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix

$250K Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/retraces-below-4200-as-new-crypto-investors-favour-trending-altcoins-such-as-remittix/

