The post Ethereum Price Slips Below $4,000 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum is under pressure as bearish sentiment intensifies across the market. Over the past week, the leading altcoin has lost 13% of its value, which has now pushed it below the critical $4,000 level. With the negative trader sentiment and institutional pullback, ETH now faces the risk of testing even lower price levels. Institutional Pullback and Falling Long/Short Ratio Raise Concerns ETH’s falling long/short ratio highlights the growing bearish bias against the coin in its futures market. At press time, the ratio stands at 0.95, indicating more traders are betting against its recovery in the near term.  Sponsored Sponsored For token TA and market updates: Want more token insights like this? Sign up for Editor Harsh Notariya’s Daily Crypto Newsletter here. ETH Long/Short Ratio. Source: Coinglass An asset’s long/short ratio compares the number of long and short positions in its futures market. When the ratio is above 1, there are more long than short positions, indicating that traders are predominantly betting on a price increase. Conversely, as seen with ETH, a ratio under one shows that the majority of traders are betting on a price decline, signaling stronger bearish sentiment and anticipation of further downside.  Additionally, the steady outflows from spot ETH ETFs this week indicate that institutional investors are pulling back, reducing support for the asset. Per SosoValue, net outflows from these funds have totaled $217 million this week, highlighting the retreat by larger market participants. Total Ethereum Spot ETF Net Inflow. Source: SosoValue When institutions sell or withdraw funds, it can exacerbate downward momentum, leaving the asset more vulnerable to short-term volatility. The gradual exit of these key investors makes it more likely that ETH could test lower support levels in the near term. Ethereum Faces $4,000 Test as Bears Gain Ground ETH trades at $3,981 at press time,… The post Ethereum Price Slips Below $4,000 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum is under pressure as bearish sentiment intensifies across the market. Over the past week, the leading altcoin has lost 13% of its value, which has now pushed it below the critical $4,000 level. With the negative trader sentiment and institutional pullback, ETH now faces the risk of testing even lower price levels. Institutional Pullback and Falling Long/Short Ratio Raise Concerns ETH’s falling long/short ratio highlights the growing bearish bias against the coin in its futures market. At press time, the ratio stands at 0.95, indicating more traders are betting against its recovery in the near term.  Sponsored Sponsored For token TA and market updates: Want more token insights like this? Sign up for Editor Harsh Notariya’s Daily Crypto Newsletter here. ETH Long/Short Ratio. Source: Coinglass An asset’s long/short ratio compares the number of long and short positions in its futures market. When the ratio is above 1, there are more long than short positions, indicating that traders are predominantly betting on a price increase. Conversely, as seen with ETH, a ratio under one shows that the majority of traders are betting on a price decline, signaling stronger bearish sentiment and anticipation of further downside.  Additionally, the steady outflows from spot ETH ETFs this week indicate that institutional investors are pulling back, reducing support for the asset. Per SosoValue, net outflows from these funds have totaled $217 million this week, highlighting the retreat by larger market participants. Total Ethereum Spot ETF Net Inflow. Source: SosoValue When institutions sell or withdraw funds, it can exacerbate downward momentum, leaving the asset more vulnerable to short-term volatility. The gradual exit of these key investors makes it more likely that ETH could test lower support levels in the near term. Ethereum Faces $4,000 Test as Bears Gain Ground ETH trades at $3,981 at press time,…

Ethereum Price Slips Below $4,000

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 00:59
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016636-2.89%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0003984-8.20%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00548-2.49%
XYZ.Trades
TRADER$0.0001399+13.92%
Ethereum
ETH$3,932.44-5.50%

Ethereum is under pressure as bearish sentiment intensifies across the market. Over the past week, the leading altcoin has lost 13% of its value, which has now pushed it below the critical $4,000 level.

With the negative trader sentiment and institutional pullback, ETH now faces the risk of testing even lower price levels.

Institutional Pullback and Falling Long/Short Ratio Raise Concerns

ETH’s falling long/short ratio highlights the growing bearish bias against the coin in its futures market. At press time, the ratio stands at 0.95, indicating more traders are betting against its recovery in the near term. 

Sponsored

Sponsored

For token TA and market updates: Want more token insights like this? Sign up for Editor Harsh Notariya’s Daily Crypto Newsletter here.

ETH Long/Short Ratio. Source: Coinglass

An asset’s long/short ratio compares the number of long and short positions in its futures market. When the ratio is above 1, there are more long than short positions, indicating that traders are predominantly betting on a price increase.

Conversely, as seen with ETH, a ratio under one shows that the majority of traders are betting on a price decline, signaling stronger bearish sentiment and anticipation of further downside. 

Additionally, the steady outflows from spot ETH ETFs this week indicate that institutional investors are pulling back, reducing support for the asset. Per SosoValue, net outflows from these funds have totaled $217 million this week, highlighting the retreat by larger market participants.

Total Ethereum Spot ETF Net Inflow. Source: SosoValue

When institutions sell or withdraw funds, it can exacerbate downward momentum, leaving the asset more vulnerable to short-term volatility. The gradual exit of these key investors makes it more likely that ETH could test lower support levels in the near term.

Ethereum Faces $4,000 Test as Bears Gain Ground

ETH trades at $3,981 at press time, hovering above the support floor at $3,875. If this price level gives way, ETH could dip further to $3,626.

ETH Price Analysis. Source: TradingView

Conversely, if demand returns, the coin’s price could regain strength and climb to $4,211.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/ethereum-price-breaks-below-4000/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Google puts 1.4 billion as collateral: 5.4% pro forma in Cipher

Google puts 1.4 billion as collateral: 5.4% pro forma in Cipher

Big Tech raises the stakes on HPC for AI: Google has provided a $1.4 billion guarantee on Fluidstack bonds.
1
1$0.010607-32.11%
Propy
PRO$0.7762-7.82%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1155-9.12%
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/09/25 23:32
Share
Crypto crash: Why are altcoins like Avalanche, Aster, and Dogecoin going down?

Crypto crash: Why are altcoins like Avalanche, Aster, and Dogecoin going down?

This week’s crypto crash continued today, Sept. 25, with Bitcoin plunging to $110,000 and the market capitalization of all coins falling to $3.81 trillion. Only five top-100 coins were in the green today, with popular tokens like Avalanche (AVAX), Aster…
WHY
WHY$0.00000003233+2.99%
Wink
LIKE$0.007584-4.79%
Aster
ASTER$2.0024-11.65%
Share
Crypto.news2025/09/26 00:54
Share
Top 4 Best Presale Crypto Projects to Watch Now: BlockDAG, PepeNode, Snorter, & Maxi Doge

Top 4 Best Presale Crypto Projects to Watch Now: BlockDAG, PepeNode, Snorter, & Maxi Doge

If you’ve been hunting for the best presale crypto before it hits the major exchanges, now is the time to dig in. New presales are not just hype anymore; they’re delivering actual tools, apps, and even mining hardware before going live. That’s a big shift from the token-only pitches we’ve seen in the past. And […] The post Top 4 Best Presale Crypto Projects to Watch Now: BlockDAG, PepeNode, Snorter, & Maxi Doge appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00549-1.96%
DOGE
DOGE$0.22786-6.37%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/26 01:00
Share

Trending News

More

Google puts 1.4 billion as collateral: 5.4% pro forma in Cipher

Crypto crash: Why are altcoins like Avalanche, Aster, and Dogecoin going down?

Top 4 Best Presale Crypto Projects to Watch Now: BlockDAG, PepeNode, Snorter, & Maxi Doge

AI-Powered Smart Contracts: The Future of Blockchain

Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months