Ethereum Price Stability Around $4,400 Sparks Debate On Whether Rollblock Holds Sharper Growth Potential

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/09/18 00:45

ethereum66 Rollblock 357

The Ethereum price looks to be steady as a rock right now, but investors are asking if this stability is masking sharper growth elsewhere. ETH may well continue to consolidate for some time, yet experts are convinced the new presale token Rollblock could rally up to 50x in 2025. 

The real question is whether the next big play is in the old guard or the future GambleFi leader. Momentum in the current market is shifting fast, and hesitation could mean missing the deal of the decade.

Rollblock (RBLK): Presale Momentum Surging

Rollblock (RBLK) is racing through its presale offering, with more than 85% of tokens sold at $0.068. The current presale bonus of 20% on all buys is still live for now, and the presale end date will be announced in just 13 days.

Rollblock

And all this is not just a vague promise. Rollblock is a Web3 GameFi platform with thousands of live games, including blackjack, poker, sports betting, and blockchain exclusives. All transactions are secured on the Ethereum blockchain, delivering transparency and security where it is most needed. 

The project blends iGaming with DeFi principles, putting it in the spotlight of crypto news. Scarcity mechanics and consistent burns make it one of the most undervalued crypto opportunities today. It’s not surprising that investors are treating it like the ace in a high-stakes poker round. 

Crypto Nautic reinforced the hype with a breakdown of Rollblock’s revenue-sharing model and its potential to outpace top cryptocurrencies in 2025. Watch his full review here: https://youtu.be/vF8vIHIvjfE?si=uQsATqLU1fCmYW6b

  • Over $15M in bets processed already
  • Staking rewards up to 30% APY
  • 30% of revenue used for buybacks, 60% burned permanently
  • Licensed and audited, ensuring trust and safety

Deflation Meets Rewards: The RBLK Model

Rollblock has a one billion token hard cap, protecting it from future inflation. 30% of the platform’s revenue funds buybacks, with 60% of those tokens permanently burned to cut the supply. The other 40% rewards stakers with up to 30% APY. 

With staking crypto rewards, rakebacks, and a capped supply, RBLK is one of the best crypto presale events of the year.

Ethereum Price Showing Stability Before A Move?

Ethereum is trading at $4,511.70 today. ETH has been holding steady above its 50-day EMA at $4,275, a sign of strong support. 

As coindesi noted, “A successful breakout above resistance favors a climb toward $6,000 by year-end, supported by treasury buying and institutional interest.”

Chart6436

Ethereum ETF inflows are driving this momentum, with over $638 million added in just one week. BlackRock and Fidelity lead this surge, pushing Ethereum ETF assets beyond $30 billion. Reserves on exchanges have fallen to their lowest levels since 2016, while 36 million ETH are locked in staking. 

These conditions reduce supply and tighten liquidity, making Ethereum one of the best long-term crypto plays. Still, September has historically been bearish for Ethereum, and with 99% of supply in profit, short-term corrections are very possible in the days ahead.

Quick Comparison

TokenPriceMarket CapTotal SupplyRevenue ShareUpside Potential
Rollblock$0.068Low (Presale)1B capped30% buybacks + burns50x possible
Ethereum$4,511.70$544.58BUnlimitedNone$6,000 target

RBLK Offers The Winning Hand

Ethereum has institutional backing and huge liquidity inflows, but Rollblock is set to outrun the majors with its deflationary model and presale scarcity. ETH may climb toward $6,000, yet RBLK is positioned for exponential multiples. 

For investors in 2025, the ace on the table is Rollblock. And right now in the game of crypto trading, this hand looks too strong to fold.

Discover the Exciting Opportunities of the Rollblock (RBLK) Presale Today!

Website: https://presale.rollblock.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/rollblockcasino 

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

American Bitcoin’s $5B Nasdaq Debut Puts Trump-Backed Miner in Crypto Spotlight

American Bitcoin’s $5B Nasdaq Debut Puts Trump-Backed Miner in Crypto Spotlight

The post American Bitcoin’s $5B Nasdaq Debut Puts Trump-Backed Miner in Crypto Spotlight appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways: American Bitcoin (ABTC) surged nearly 85% on its Nasdaq debut, briefly reaching a $5B valuation. The Trump family, alongside Hut 8 Mining, controls 98% of the newly merged crypto-mining entity. Eric Trump called Bitcoin “modern-day gold,” predicting it could reach $1 million per coin. American Bitcoin, a fast-rising crypto mining firm with strong political and institutional backing, has officially entered Wall Street. After merging with Gryphon Digital Mining, the company made its Nasdaq debut under the ticker ABTC, instantly drawing global attention to both its stock performance and its bold vision for Bitcoin’s future. Read More: Trump-Backed Crypto Firm Eyes Asia for Bold Bitcoin Expansion Nasdaq Debut: An Explosive First Day ABTC’s first day of trading proved as dramatic as expected. Shares surged almost 85% at the open, touching a peak of $14 before settling at lower levels by the close. That initial spike valued the company around $5 billion, positioning it as one of 2025’s most-watched listings. At the last session, ABTC has been trading at $7.28 per share, which is a small positive 2.97% per day. Although the price has decelerated since opening highs, analysts note that the company has been off to a strong start and early investor activity is a hard-to-find feat in a newly-launched crypto mining business. According to market watchers, the listing comes at a time of new momentum in the digital asset markets. With Bitcoin trading above $110,000 this quarter, American Bitcoin’s entry comes at a time when both institutional investors and retail traders are showing heightened interest in exposure to Bitcoin-linked equities. Ownership Structure: Trump Family and Hut 8 at the Helm Its management and ownership set up has increased the visibility of the company. The Trump family and the Canadian mining giant Hut 8 Mining jointly own 98 percent…
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.546-0.37%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08541-4.39%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01698-2.96%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:33
Share
Buterin pushes Layer 2 interoperability as cornerstone of Ethereum’s future

Buterin pushes Layer 2 interoperability as cornerstone of Ethereum’s future

Ethereum founder, Vitalik Buterin, has unveiled new goals for the Ethereum blockchain today at the Japan Developer Conference. The plan lays out short-term, mid-term, and long-term goals touching on L2 interoperability and faster responsiveness among others. In terms of technology, he said again that he is sure that Layer 2 options are the best way […]
Solayer
LAYER$0.5198-1.21%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12638-0.06%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/18 01:15
Share
CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

The post CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CME Group will offer options based on the derivative markets on Solana (SOL) and XRP. The new markets will open on October 13, after regulatory approval.  CME Group will expand its crypto products with options on the futures markets of Solana (SOL) and XRP. The futures market will start on October 13, after regulatory review and approval.  The options will allow the trading of MicroSol, XRP, and MicroXRP futures, with expiry dates available every business day, monthly, and quarterly. The new products will be added to the existing BTC and ETH options markets. ‘The launch of these options contracts builds on the significant growth and increasing liquidity we have seen across our suite of Solana and XRP futures,’ said Giovanni Vicioso, CME Group Global Head of Cryptocurrency Products. The options contracts will have two main sizes, tracking the futures contracts. The new market will be suitable for sophisticated institutional traders, as well as active individual traders. The addition of options markets singles out XRP and SOL as liquid enough to offer the potential to bet on a market direction.  The options on futures arrive a few months after the launch of SOL futures. Both SOL and XRP had peak volumes in August, though XRP activity has slowed down in September. XRP and SOL options to tap both institutions and active traders Crypto options are one of the indicators of market attitudes, with XRP and SOL receiving a new way to gauge sentiment. The contracts will be supported by the Cumberland team.  ‘As one of the biggest liquidity providers in the ecosystem, the Cumberland team is excited to support CME Group’s continued expansion of crypto offerings,’ said Roman Makarov, Head of Cumberland Options Trading at DRW. ‘The launch of options on Solana and XRP futures is the latest example of the…
Solana
SOL$235.34-0.98%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,530.25-0.84%
TAP Protocol
TAP$0.36--%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:56
Share

Trending News

More

American Bitcoin’s $5B Nasdaq Debut Puts Trump-Backed Miner in Crypto Spotlight

Buterin pushes Layer 2 interoperability as cornerstone of Ethereum’s future

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

CME Group to launch Solana and XRP futures options in October

BlockchainFX or Based Eggman $GGs Presale: Which 2025 Crypto Presale Is Traders’ Top Pick?