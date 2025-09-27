Ethereum is holding steady at a critical level, and there is a split opinion on what is next. Some think the price is set to go up further in the short term, while others think it could dip slightly before returning. The next few weeks will be critical in determining which direction Ethereum decides to […]Ethereum is holding steady at a critical level, and there is a split opinion on what is next. Some think the price is set to go up further in the short term, while others think it could dip slightly before returning. The next few weeks will be critical in determining which direction Ethereum decides to […]

Ethereum Price Steady Above $4,000 With Bold $15,000 Forecast in Sight

By: Tronweekly
2025/09/27 17:30
THINK Token
THINK$0.00943-17.56%
ethereum
  • Ethereum holds steady above $4,000 with market confidence growing despite mixed short-term signals.
  • Tom Lee’s bold forecast places Ether at $15,000 by year-end, sparking major investor optimism.
  • Analysts note ETH stuck in a “chop zone,” awaiting confirmation for the next decisive breakout.

Ethereum is holding steady at a critical level, and there is a split opinion on what is next. Some think the price is set to go up further in the short term, while others think it could dip slightly before returning. The next few weeks will be critical in determining which direction Ethereum decides to take.

At the time of writing, Ethereum (ETH) is trading at $4,992 and has recorded a 24-hour trading volume of $56.91 billion with a market capitalization of $485.15 billion. The ETH has increased by 1.31% over the past 24 hours while holding stable above the critical $4,000 level.

Source: CoinMarketCap

Ethereum Poised For Massive Year-End Breakout

A well-known crypto analyst, Crypto Rover, pointed out a bold forecast from Tom Lee, who is forecasting ETH to reach $15,000 through to December. If such a milestone were achieved, it would be one of Ethereum’s largest ever price increases, securing it more firmly on the path towards challenging Bitcoin’s dominance of the markets.

Also Read | Ethereum vs Reality: Kang Challenges Tom Lee’s Bold ETH Claims

Ethereum Stuck In Chop Zone Awaiting Breakout

Meanwhile, another analyst, Alpha Crypto Signal, shared insights about Ether’s short-term market structure. He mentioned that ETH fell through a major horizontal support area, and as a result, the market still requires strong confirmation back to the upside.

Source: X

According to him, a relief rally or a short-term bounce is achievable, but until ETH comes back above the lost support, the entire setup reflects more sideways movement or possibly a greater pullback.

He also spoke of a potential bottom forming in the boxed off area below the spot levels, where ETH needs to find new buying interest. Until then, Ether should remain in what he referred to as a “chop zone,” with movement of the price uncertain and without sharp direction.

The coming weeks will prove critical as ETH attempts to get back on track. With long-term predictions like $15,000 by December, contrasted with short-term loss fears, investors are still awaiting the next big move.

Also Read | Ethereum Price Faces Key Test at $3,650 as Mid-Sized Sharks Dominate Accumulation

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ethereum News: Developers Approve Major Gas Limit Increase

Ethereum News: Developers Approve Major Gas Limit Increase

Plans for Fusaka are moving quickly. Test runs are set to begin in October, and while developers initially aimed for […] The post Ethereum News: Developers Approve Major Gas Limit Increase appeared first on Coindoo.
Major
MAJOR$0.12332+3.08%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/27 17:04
Share
FBI Asks SafeMoon Victims for Info Amid Restitution Efforts

FBI Asks SafeMoon Victims for Info Amid Restitution Efforts

The FBI is seeking information from SafeMoon investors after Karony’s conviction, as experts warn restitution in DeFi remains complex.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001499+1.62%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 07:50
Share
Greeks.live: Multiple traders actively manage short options positions, including ETH call options and BTC put options

Greeks.live: Multiple traders actively manage short options positions, including ETH call options and BTC put options

PANews reported on September 27th that Adam, a macro researcher at Greeks.live, published an English community briefing on the X platform, noting that the community displayed mixed sentiment, with traders positioning themselves on both sides, including selling call options at a strike price of $110,000 and buying put options at a strike price of $109,000. He expressed doubts about the current market optimism, noting that "CT's Q4 forecasts are overly optimistic," and describing the price action as "foolish price behavior." Traders observed significant volatility compression heading into the weekend, making it "difficult to see" significant moves. Several traders actively managed their short options positions, including ETH call options and BTC put options, aiming to take profits before holding them overnight.
SecondLive
LIVE$0.0167-5.80%
Ethereum
ETH$4,011.73+3.07%
Bitcoin
BTC$109,328.51+0.50%
Share
PANews2025/09/27 17:28
Share

Trending News

More

Ethereum News: Developers Approve Major Gas Limit Increase

FBI Asks SafeMoon Victims for Info Amid Restitution Efforts

Greeks.live: Multiple traders actively manage short options positions, including ETH call options and BTC put options

Hong Kong-listed company Zhiyun International has completed the opening of a Bitcoin account and purchased more than one BTC.

Syz Capital Partner Richard Byworth Withdraws from Bitcoin ETFs and MSTR to Metaplanet