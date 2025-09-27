Ethereum faced a major derivatives reset as investors accumulated 570,000 ETH, highlighting leverage dominance over real demand.]]>Ethereum faced a major derivatives reset as investors accumulated 570,000 ETH, highlighting leverage dominance over real demand.]]>

Ethereum Sees 570,000 ETH Buy Yet Faces Market Shakeout

By: Crypto News Flash
2025/09/27 08:50
Ethereum
ETH$4,018.71+1.37%
Major
MAJOR$0.12409+3.46%
RealLink
REAL$0.06565+7.32%
  • Ethereum derivatives market reset triggered mass long liquidations and a sharp drop in open interest across exchanges.
  • Nearly 570,000 ETH were accumulated in one week, yet market leverage dynamics overshadowed strong underlying demand.

The Ethereum (ETH) derivatives market is experiencing a major upheaval. According to analysis by XWIN Research Japan on CryptoQuant, ETH has just experienced one of its biggest resets since 2024.

Data shows open interest on exchanges plummeting, followed by hundreds of millions of dollars in long positions being forcibly liquidated.

Ironically, amid this pressure, investors accumulated nearly 570,000 ETH in just one week. However, the price of ETH still fall.

Amid this correction, ETH is now trading at about $4,022. Short-term movement is indeed slightly positive, with a 0.16% increase in the last 4 hours and a 3.25% increase in 24 hours. However, looking at the weekly trend, ETH is still down 10.05%.

Long Liquidations Reveal the Hidden Weakness in ETH’s Rally

The question arises: why did the price fall when investors were buying in large quantities? The answer, according to XWIN Research Japan, lies in the structure of the derivatives market.

When long positions accumulate too high, the market becomes fragile. At the slightest trigger, forced liquidations spread rapidly like dominoes. Selling pressure floods the market, while market makers accelerate the downward trend. As a result, prices fall despite strong underlying demand.

Source: CryptoQuant

On-chain charts show that spikes in long liquidations always accompany sudden price declines. The plummeting OI indicates that excessive leverage is being “cleaned out.”

Interestingly, this reset pattern is not new. Similar situations occurred in 2021, 2023, and early 2025. Each time leverage exploded and was then reduced, the market found a new foundation for recovery. So, while seemingly weak, this process often paves the way for healthier movement going forward.

 

ethereumSource: CryptoQuant

Whales and ETFs Signal a Stronger Phase for Ethereum

On the other hand, previous CNF reports have shown a strengthening trend in fundamentals. ETH balances on exchanges fell to 14.8 million ETH after more than 2.7 million ETH (equivalent to $11.3 billion) left in the past month.

The reduction in supply on exchanges typically reflects increased interest in holding coins in private wallets, a sign of maintained long-term confidence.

Furthermore, ETH ETFs in the United States also continue to see inflows. Currently, total ETF holdings have reached 6.75 million ETH, valued at nearly $28 billion.

This surge adds to evidence that large institutions are not afraid of volatility. In fact, they appear to be taking advantage of the correction phase to strengthen their exposure.

We previously highlighted that institutional funds, futures contracts, and options are showing increasingly solid signals of confidence. Whales have been observed accumulating extraordinary amounts of ETH, a pattern rarely seen before. When spot accumulation, derivatives activity, and whale holdings move in the same direction, the market is typically entering a more robust phase.

This correction, according to XWIN Research Japan, should not be considered an anomaly. The crypto market does have a typical cycle: leverage builds up, a reset occurs, and then a recovery phase begins.

In the short term, prices can appear fragile and easily depressed. However, in the long term, risk clearing actually provides the foundation for the next rally.

]]>
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ripple Partners Trillion-Dollar Manager Franklin Templeton and DBS to Launch Tokenized Finance Solutions

Ripple Partners Trillion-Dollar Manager Franklin Templeton and DBS to Launch Tokenized Finance Solutions

Ripple, Franklin Templeton, and DBS have joined forces to advance tokenized finance through a new collaboration. The three firms signed a partnership to develop lending and trading tools using tokenized money market funds and Ripple’s new stablecoin, Ripple USD (RLUSD).Visit Website
Share
The Crypto Basic2025/09/18 17:21
Share
A certain address is using 30 million USDC to buy XPL, pushing XPL up by over 10%.

A certain address is using 30 million USDC to buy XPL, pushing XPL up by over 10%.

PANews reported on September 27th that on-chain analyst Yu Jin has detected a single address using 30 million USDC to buy XPL, driving its price up over 10% in the past two hours. A new wallet withdrew 71.524 million USDC from an exchange onto the blockchain, then transferred 30 million USDC to Hyperliquid to purchase XPL. In just two hours, 13.6 million USDC was used to purchase 10.87 million XPL at an average price of $1.25. Purchases are still ongoing.
USDCoin
USDC$0.9991-0.02%
Plasma
XPL$1.3923+11.60%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02225-0.40%
Share
PANews2025/09/27 10:16
Share
Why Bitcoin Dropped Below $110K — The Surprising Reasons Revealed

Why Bitcoin Dropped Below $110K — The Surprising Reasons Revealed

Certainly. Here’s the rewritten article with the specified enhancements and structure, including an added introductory paragraph to provide context: — Cryptocurrency markets continue to grapple with a complex mix of macroeconomic signals, regulatory uncertainties, and investor sentiment shifts. Despite anticipation of a post-options expiry rally, Bitcoin has struggled to regain critical levels amid rising traditional [...]
WHY
WHY$0.00000002999-5.69%
SphereX
HERE$0.000209+4.50%
Share
Crypto Breaking News2025/09/27 10:10
Share

Trending News

More

Ripple Partners Trillion-Dollar Manager Franklin Templeton and DBS to Launch Tokenized Finance Solutions

A certain address is using 30 million USDC to buy XPL, pushing XPL up by over 10%.

Why Bitcoin Dropped Below $110K — The Surprising Reasons Revealed

The number of Tron network accounts exceeded 334 million, and the daily USDT transfer volume reached US$22.55 billion.

Trump's second son Eric Trump again suggests buying at the bottom