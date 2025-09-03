Ethereum Sees Sparse Spot Flow Amid Recovery Attempts. What Does it Mean?

By: Coinstats
2025/09/03 06:32
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00202115-1.93%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09866+0.40%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005983+1.20%
Imagen Network
IMAGE$0.00025-56.89%
Wrapped REACT
REACT$0.08563+2.42%
FLOW
FLOW$0.4067+0.76%

Ethereum resumed its downtrend on Monday, dropping by almost 2% after showing initial promise of a hike.

The largest altcoin prints a doji at the time of writing, following a recent increase. A closer look at the 1-day chart reveals no significant price change as the bears and bulls maintained almost equal pressure on the asset.

However, the latest price trend indicates that ETH traders have yet to shake off the fundamentals that caused the retracement on Friday. One such is the announcement of new tariffs by the US President.  Although the Supreme Court annulled this development, Ethereum and the rest of the market failed to react on Monday.

Nonetheless, the fear of inflation remains fresh in the wake of the PCE data. The increases in this metric sparked concerns about how it might affect the impending rate cut, and there has been no clarification to allay these fears.

However, the crypto market is seeing significant increases on Tuesday, with value surging by almost 2%. It is also worth noting that trading volume has increased by 8% over the last 24 hours. A review of this data reveals that Ethereum is going against the general market direction.

Ethereum Sees Sparse Spot Flow

Ethereum saw a 14% increase in trading volume over the last 24 hours. The data indicates rising interest in the asset amid stagnant prices.

A review of liquidation information reveals that traders incurred losses exceeding $283 million, with the shorts accounting for more than $171 million. However, market participants lost the most on ETH, in the upwards of $86 million. It is worth noting that bears accounted for almost 60% of the total rekt capital.

Both data show significant interest in the coin, but prices are yet to reflect this. Nonetheless, a recent report explains the reason for the ongoing trend.

The first image is a heatmap titled

The image above is the cost basis distribution heatmap, showing the volume of accumulation or dumping at different price levels. A closer examination of this metric reveals several areas with minimal buying or selling activity. There are notable air gaps within these levels, suggesting that spot flow does not significantly influence ETH’s price.

The report concluded that other factors, such as derivatives, may have a greater influence on Ethereum. 

True to this statement, there has been a recent correlation between the total locked value and the price of ETH. TVL dropped from 36.07 million ETH on Aug 26 to 35.7 million ETH the next day, following the corrections that happened. The metric remained relatively stable over the last 48 hours, reflecting the price as well.

What Does It Mean?

Spot traders have little to no control over ETH’s price at the time of writing. Derivatives and other investment funds, such as the US Ethereum spot ETF, are among the biggest determinants of the coin’s next price action.

Nonetheless, the 1-day chart shows no impending surge at the time of writing. The latest assertion is based on indicators like MACD and the bollinger band. 

The moving average convergence divergence has been in decline since its bearish crossover, and the histogram prints longer bars. Additionally, the bollinger band reveals that the altcoin is trading below the middle band, which is considered bearish.

The post Ethereum Sees Sparse Spot Flow Amid Recovery Attempts. What Does it Mean? appeared first on Cointab.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

PA Daily | Strategy announces Q1 financial report and plans to raise another $21 billion to buy Bitcoin; crypto venture capital firm dao5 completes $222 million in second-phase fund raising

PA Daily | Strategy announces Q1 financial report and plans to raise another $21 billion to buy Bitcoin; crypto venture capital firm dao5 completes $222 million in second-phase fund raising

Meitu founder Cai Wensheng purchased Tin Hau Commercial Building for about HK$650 million and will build an AI-Web3 entrepreneurship center; the U.S. House of Representatives will release a draft cryptocurrency regulation before the hearing on May 6; Binance Alpha added Housecoin (House) and XAI gork (gork).
U
U$0.01473+2.43%
Xai
XAI$0.04633+0.08%
Catalyse AI
CAI$0.0012-7.69%
Share
PANews2025/05/02 17:14
Share
Bitcoin Price Could Surge to $150K After Two Major Whales Exit

Bitcoin Price Could Surge to $150K After Two Major Whales Exit

Nakamoto CEO David Bailey has shared his perspective on Bitcoin’s recent price action, causing interesting debates among many traders and investors in the crypto space. According to him, two whales are the sole reason for Bitcoin’s price stagnancy. Basically, he said that once these major players finish offloading their positions, the path could be open […]
Major
MAJOR$0.15225+2.07%
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0.1511+1.54%
Share
Tronweekly2025/09/03 08:02
Share
pump.fun Launches "Project Ascend" Update, Introducing Dynamic Fees V1

pump.fun Launches "Project Ascend" Update, Introducing Dynamic Fees V1

PANews reported on September 3rd that pump.fun announced the launch of "Project Ascend," an update aimed at improving the sustainability of its token and strengthening its engagement with the community. These updates include: 1. a 10x increase in creator earnings through a dynamic fee mechanism; 2. a 10x increase in the processing speed of CTO creator fee applications. pump.fun explained that Dynamic Fees V1 is a new tiered creator fee structure designed specifically for PumpSwap. Creator fees are tiered by market capitalization, meaning higher token market capitalization results in lower creator fees.
FUNToken
FUN$0.009397-0.85%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01254+4.06%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.003843+5.40%
Share
PANews2025/09/03 08:13
Share

Trending News

More

PA Daily | Strategy announces Q1 financial report and plans to raise another $21 billion to buy Bitcoin; crypto venture capital firm dao5 completes $222 million in second-phase fund raising

Bitcoin Price Could Surge to $150K After Two Major Whales Exit

pump.fun Launches "Project Ascend" Update, Introducing Dynamic Fees V1

Starknet Mainnet’s Triumphant Recovery: Operations Resume Seamlessly

Trump Death Rumors Sparked a Crypto Betting Frenzy