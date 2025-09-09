Ethereum Slumps But Holds Above $4,200

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 06:56
Altcoin
Sep 08, 2025 at 21:52 // Price

The price of Ethereum is falling, but is still between the moving average lines.


The bears have an extra advantage over the bulls as they broke the 21-day SMA on August 29, as reported by Coinidol.com. The decline will continue above the 50-day SMA support.


Ethereum price long-term analysis: bearish 


Today, the cryptocurrency is worth $4,335, but it is trading above the 50-day SMA support and below the 21-day SMA resistance. The largest altcoin will resume its uptrend if buyers keep the price above the 21-day SMA barrier.


However, based on the current price, Ethereum is expected to fall below the 50-day moving average. On the downside, a break below the 50-day SMA support will force Ether to drop to the low above the 2.0 Fibonacci extension level or $3,750.42.


Technical Indicators:


  • Key Resistance Levels – $4,500 and $5,000



  • Key Support Levels – $3.000 and $2,500

Ethereum price indicators analysis


ETH has been trading in a range between the 21-day SMA barrier and the 50-day SMA support. As soon as the moving average lines are broken, Ether starts to trend down.


On both charts, the moving average lines are horizontal, indicating a sideways trend. On the 4-hour chart, the price bars are below the moving average lines, indicating a downtrend.




ETH/USD daily chart – Sept.8, 2025


What is the next direction for Ethereum?


Ether is currently trading below the moving averages and could fall further. On the 4-hour chart, Ether is trading above the $4,200 support but below the $4,500 barrier. The price of the cryptocurrency is currently slowly slipping and consolidating due to the presence of doji candlesticks.




ETH/USD 4-hour chart – Sept.8, 2025


Disclaimer. This analysis and forecast are the personal opinions of the author. The data provided is collected by the author and is not sponsored by any company or token developer. This is not a recommendation to buy or sell cryptocurrency and should not be viewed as an endorsement by CoinIdol.com. Readers should do their research before investing in funds.

Source: https://coinidol.com/ethereum-price-slumps-again/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
