Ethereum spot ETF had a total net outflow of $38.2442 million yesterday, continuing its net outflow for three consecutive days.

PANews reported on September 4 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net outflow of Ethereum spot ETF was US$38.2442 million yesterday (September 3, US Eastern Time).

The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest single-day net inflow yesterday was the Fidelity ETF FETH, with a single-day net inflow of US$65.7835 million. The current historical total net inflow of FETH has reached US$2.732 billion.

The second is Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust ETF ETH, with a single-day net inflow of US$26.5502 million. The current historical total net inflow of ETH has reached US$1.423 billion.

The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest single-day net outflow yesterday was Blackrock's ETF ETHA, with a single-day net outflow of US$151 million. Currently, ETHA's total historical net inflow has reached US$12.973 billion.

As of press time, the total net asset value of the Ethereum spot ETF was US$29.21 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of Ethereum's total market value) reached 5.42%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$13.34 billion.