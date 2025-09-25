Ethereum spot ETF saw a net outflow of $79.3623 million yesterday, marking the third consecutive day of outflow

PANews reported on September 25th that according to SoSoValue, yesterday (September 24th, US Eastern Time), Ethereum spot ETFs saw a total net outflow of $79.3623 million, marking the third consecutive day of net outflows. Fidelity FETH saw a net outflow of $33.2632 million, with a historical net inflow of $2.744 billion; BlackRock ETHA saw a net outflow of $26.4682 million, with a historical net inflow of $13.358 billion.
As of now, the total net asset value of the Ethereum spot ETF is US$27.418 billion, and the net asset ratio accounts for 5.45% of the total market value of Ethereum, with a cumulative net inflow of US$13.624 billion.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected]
for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.