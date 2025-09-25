PANews reported on September 25th that according to SoSoValue, yesterday (September 24th, US Eastern Time), Ethereum spot ETFs saw a total net outflow of $79.3623 million, marking the third consecutive day of net outflows. Fidelity FETH saw a net outflow of $33.2632 million, with a historical net inflow of $2.744 billion; BlackRock ETHA saw a net outflow of $26.4682 million, with a historical net inflow of $13.358 billion. As of now, the total net asset value of the Ethereum spot ETF is US$27.418 billion, and the net asset ratio accounts for 5.45% of the total market value of Ethereum, with a cumulative net inflow of US$13.624 billion.PANews reported on September 25th that according to SoSoValue, yesterday (September 24th, US Eastern Time), Ethereum spot ETFs saw a total net outflow of $79.3623 million, marking the third consecutive day of net outflows. Fidelity FETH saw a net outflow of $33.2632 million, with a historical net inflow of $2.744 billion; BlackRock ETHA saw a net outflow of $26.4682 million, with a historical net inflow of $13.358 billion. As of now, the total net asset value of the Ethereum spot ETF is US$27.418 billion, and the net asset ratio accounts for 5.45% of the total market value of Ethereum, with a cumulative net inflow of US$13.624 billion.

Ethereum spot ETF saw a net outflow of $79.3623 million yesterday, marking the third consecutive day of outflow

By: PANews
2025/09/25 12:01
PANews reported on September 25th that according to SoSoValue, yesterday (September 24th, US Eastern Time), Ethereum spot ETFs saw a total net outflow of $79.3623 million, marking the third consecutive day of net outflows. Fidelity FETH saw a net outflow of $33.2632 million, with a historical net inflow of $2.744 billion; BlackRock ETHA saw a net outflow of $26.4682 million, with a historical net inflow of $13.358 billion.

As of now, the total net asset value of the Ethereum spot ETF is US$27.418 billion, and the net asset ratio accounts for 5.45% of the total market value of Ethereum, with a cumulative net inflow of US$13.624 billion.

BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:08
PANews2025/09/25 11:59
Coinstats2025/09/25 11:40
