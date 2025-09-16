Ethereum spot ETF saw a total net inflow of $360 million yesterday, marking the fifth consecutive day of net inflow

PANews reported on September 16 that according to SoSoValue data, the Ethereum spot ETF had a total net inflow of US$360 million yesterday (September 15, US Eastern Time).

The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest single-day net inflow yesterday was Blackrock's ETF ETHA, with a single-day net inflow of US$363 million. Currently, ETHA's total historical net inflow has reached US$13.25 billion.

The second is Grayscale Ethereum Trust ETF ETHE, with a single-day net inflow of US$9.9964 million. The current historical total net outflow of ETHE is US$4.539 billion.

The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest single-day net outflow yesterday was the Fidelity ETF FETH, with a single-day net outflow of US$13.4613 million. The current historical total net inflow of FETH has reached US$2.845 billion.

As of press time, the total net asset value of the Ethereum spot ETF was US$29.723 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of Ethereum's total market value) reached 5.46%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$13.723 billion.