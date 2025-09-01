Ethereum spot ETFs saw a net inflow of $1.08 billion last week, with BlackRock ETHA leading the way.

PANews reported on September 1 that according to SoSoValue data, the Ethereum spot ETF had a net inflow of US$1.08 billion last week (August 25 to August 29, US Eastern Time).

The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest weekly net inflow last week was Blackrock's ETF ETHA, with a weekly net inflow of US$968 million. The current historical net inflow of ETHA is US$13.12 billion; followed by Fidelity ETF FETH, with a weekly net inflow of US$109 million. The current historical net inflow of FETH is US$2.77 billion.

The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest net outflow last week was Grayscale's Ethereum Trust ETF ETHE, with a weekly net outflow of $46.85 million. ETHE's total net outflow has reached $4.52 billion. The second largest was Bitwise ETF ETHW, with a weekly net outflow of $15.27 million. ETHW's total net inflow has reached $435 million.

As of press time, the total net asset value of the Ethereum spot ETF was US$28.58 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of Ethereum's total market value) reached 5.48%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$13.51 billion.