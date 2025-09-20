Ethereum spot ETFs saw a net inflow of $47.7524 million yesterday, with only BlackRock ETF ETHA achieving net inflows

PANews reported on September 20 that according to SoSoValue data, the Ethereum spot ETF had a total net inflow of US$47.7524 million yesterday (September 19, US Eastern Time).

The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest single-day net inflow yesterday was Blackrock's ETF ETHA, with a single-day net inflow of US$144 million. The current historical total net inflow of ETHA has reached US$13.399 billion.

The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest single-day net outflow yesterday was the Fidelity ETF FETH, with a single-day net outflow of US$53.3993 million. The current historical total net inflow of FETH has reached US$2.874 billion.

As of press time, the total net asset value of the Ethereum spot ETF was US$29.636 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of Ethereum's total market value) reached 5.51%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$13.920 billion.