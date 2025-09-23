Ethereum spot ETFs saw a net outflow of $75.95 million yesterday, while all nine products saw no net inflow.

PANews reported on September 23rd that according to SoSoValue data, Ethereum spot ETFs saw a total net outflow of $75.9478 million on September 22nd, Eastern Time, with all nine products recording net outflows. Fidelity FETH saw a net outflow of $33.1216 million on the day, with a historical net inflow of $2.841 billion; Bitwise ETHW saw a net outflow of $22.3047 million, with a historical net inflow of $416 million.

As of now, the total net asset value of Ethereum spot ETF is US$27.516 billion, accounting for 5.45% of Ethereum's total market value, and the historical cumulative net inflow is US$13.844 billion.