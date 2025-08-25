Ethereum spot ETFs saw a total inflow of $341 million on August 22, with Fidelity FETH leading the way with a net inflow of $118 million.

MetaDOS
PANews reported on August 25 that according to SoSoValue data, the Ethereum spot ETF had a total net inflow of US$341 million on August 22, Eastern Time, and none of the nine ETFs had a net outflow.

On August 22, the Ethereum spot ETF with the largest single-day net inflow was the Fidelity ETF FETH, with a single-day net inflow of US$118 million. The current historical total net inflow of FETH has reached US$2.656 billion.

The second is Blackrock ETF ETHA, with a single-day net inflow of US$109 million. Currently, the total historical net inflow of ETHA has reached US$12.157 billion.

As of press time, the total net asset value of the Ethereum spot ETF was US$30.576 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of Ethereum's total market value) reached 5.22%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$12.430 billion.

Moonshot launches on Gorbagana ($GOR)

PANews reported on June 19 that Moonshot announced the launch of Gorbagana ($GOR) on the Solana chain. Its current market value is approximately US$3.7 million and its 24-hour trading volume
Metaplanet was included in the FTSE Japan and World indices due to its strong performance in the second quarter.

PANews reported on August 25 that according to Cointelegraph, Bitcoin fund management company Metaplanet has been upgraded from a small-cap stock to a mid-cap stock in the index provider FTSE Russell's September 2025 semi-annual assessment, thereby including it in the flagship FTSE Japan Index. The index provider, which updates and rebalances its indices quarterly, has included Metaplanet in the FTSE Japan Index, a stock market index covering mid-cap and large-cap companies listed on Japanese exchanges, based on its strong second-quarter performance. Metaplanet's inclusion in the FTSE Japan Index means it will automatically be included in the FTSE All-World Index, which covers the largest listed companies by market capitalization in each region.
The Hong Kong Monetary Authority will implement the Basel capital requirements for crypto assets on January 1, 2026

PANews reported on August 25 that according to Caixin.com, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority recently issued a circular, confirming that it will fully implement new bank capital regulations based on the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision's crypto asset regulatory standards in Hong Kong from January 1, 2026. In an exclusive interview with Caixin, Faith, a Hong Kong partner at King & Wood Mallesons and a lecturer at the Faculty of Law at the University of Hong Kong, said that the new regulations set a maximum risk weight of 1250% for crypto asset exposures using permissionless blockchain technology, which means that banks must hold capital for these crypto asset exposures at a ratio of at least 1:1. Such high regulatory capital requirements will make many banks unwilling to hold such crypto assets.
