Ethereum spot ETFs saw a total inflow of $341 million on August 22, with Fidelity FETH leading the way with a net inflow of $118 million.

PANews reported on August 25 that according to SoSoValue data, the Ethereum spot ETF had a total net inflow of US$341 million on August 22, Eastern Time, and none of the nine ETFs had a net outflow.

On August 22, the Ethereum spot ETF with the largest single-day net inflow was the Fidelity ETF FETH, with a single-day net inflow of US$118 million. The current historical total net inflow of FETH has reached US$2.656 billion.

The second is Blackrock ETF ETHA, with a single-day net inflow of US$109 million. Currently, the total historical net inflow of ETHA has reached US$12.157 billion.

As of press time, the total net asset value of the Ethereum spot ETF was US$30.576 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of Ethereum's total market value) reached 5.22%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$12.430 billion.