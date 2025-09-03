Ethereum spot ETFs saw a total net outflow of $135 million yesterday, while none of the nine ETFs saw a net inflow

PANews reported on September 3 that according to SoSoValue data, the Ethereum spot ETF had a total net outflow of US$135 million yesterday (September 2, US Eastern Time).

The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest single-day net outflow yesterday was the Fidelity ETF FETH, with a single-day net outflow of US$99.2333 million. The current historical total net inflow of FETH has reached US$2.666 billion.

The second is Bitwise ETF ETHW, with a single-day net outflow of US$24.2249 million. Currently, ETHW's total historical net inflow has reached US$411 million.

As of press time, the total net asset value of the Ethereum spot ETF was US$27.986 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of Ethereum's total market value) reached 5.38%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$13.378 billion.