Ethereum spot ETFs saw a total net outflow of $141 million yesterday, while none of the nine ETFs saw a net inflow.

PANews reported on September 24th that according to SoSoValue data, Ethereum spot ETFs saw a net outflow of $141 million yesterday (September 23rd, US Eastern Time). The Fidelity ETF (FETH) saw the largest daily net outflow, with a net outflow of $63.407 million, bringing FETH's historical net inflow to $2.777 billion. The second largest daily net outflow was from the Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust ETF (ETH), with a net outflow of $36.3677 million, bringing ETH's historical net inflow to $1.401 billion.

As of press time, the total net asset value of the Ethereum spot ETF was US$27.477 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of Ethereum's total market value) reached 5.45%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$13.703 billion.