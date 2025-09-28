Ethereum spot ETFs saw net outflows of $796 million this week, with all nine ETFs experiencing net outflows.

PANews reported on September 28 that according to SoSoValue data, Ethereum spot ETFs had a net outflow of US$796 million during this week's trading days (September 22 to September 26, Eastern Time), and all nine ETFs had net outflows.

The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest weekly net outflow this week was the Fidelity ETF FETH, which saw a net outflow of $362 million. FETH's total net inflow has now reached $2.51 billion. The second largest was the Blackrock ETF ETHA, which saw a net outflow of $241 million. ETHA's total net inflow has now reached $13.16 billion.

As of press time, the total net asset value of the Ethereum spot ETF was US$26.01 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of Ethereum's total market value) reached 5.37%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$13.12 billion.