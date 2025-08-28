Ethereum Still A Bargain? StanChart Exec Says ETH Is Affordable And Ready To Rally

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 08:06
They say journalists never truly clock out. But for Christian, that’s not just a metaphor, it’s a lifestyle. By day, he navigates the ever-shifting tides of the cryptocurrency market, wielding words like a seasoned editor and crafting articles that decipher the jargon for the masses. When the PC goes on hibernate mode, however, his pursuits take a more mechanical (and sometimes philosophical) turn.

Christian’s journey with the written word began long before the age of Bitcoin. In the hallowed halls of academia, he honed his craft as a feature writer for his college paper. This early love for storytelling paved the way for a successful stint as an editor at a data engineering firm, where his first-month essay win funded a months-long supply of doggie and kitty treats – a testament to his dedication to his furry companions (more on that later).

Christian then roamed the world of journalism, working at newspapers in Canada and even South Korea. He finally settled down at a local news giant in his hometown in the Philippines for a decade, becoming a total news junkie. But then, something new caught his eye: cryptocurrency. It was like a treasure hunt mixed with storytelling – right up his alley!

So, he landed a killer gig at NewsBTC, where he’s one of the go-to guys for all things crypto. He breaks down this confusing stuff into bite-sized pieces, making it easy for anyone to understand (he salutes his management team for teaching him this skill).

Think Christian’s all work and no play? Not a chance! When he’s not at his computer, you’ll find him indulging his passion for motorbikes. A true gearhead, Christian loves tinkering with his bike and savoring the joy of the open road on his 320-cc Yamaha R3. Once a speed demon who hit 120mph (a feat he vowed never to repeat), he now prefers leisurely rides along the coast, enjoying the wind in his thinning hair.

Speaking of chill, Christian’s got a crew of furry friends waiting for him at home. Two cats and a dog. He swears cats are way smarter than dogs (sorry, Grizzly), but he adores them all anyway. Apparently, watching his pets just chillin’ helps him analyze and write meticulously formatted articles even better.

Here’s the thing about this guy: He works a lot, but he keeps himself fueled by enough coffee to make it through the day – and some seriously delicious (Filipino) food. He says a delectable meal is the secret ingredient to a killer article. And after a long day of crypto crusading, he unwinds with some rum (mixed with milk) while watching slapstick movies.

Looking ahead, Christian sees a bright future with NewsBTC. He says he sees himself privileged to be part of an awesome organization, sharing his expertise and passion with a community he values, and fellow editors – and bosses – he deeply respects.

So, the next time you tread into the world of cryptocurrency, remember the man behind the words – the crypto crusader, the grease monkey, and the feline philosopher, all rolled into one.

Source: https://www.newsbtc.com/news/ethereum/ethereum-still-a-bargain-stanchart-exec-says-eth-is-cheap-and-ready-to-rally/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Azuki founder: A big new project will be launched later this year

Azuki founder: A big new project will be launched later this year

PANews reported on August 28th that according to Opensea's official announcement, Azuki founder Zagabond shared the original intentions of the Azuki project and its future development direction in an interview. Zagabond stated that Azuki aims to introduce tokenization into mainstream culture through storytelling and character IP, while also promoting user-generated content through the "Garden" community. Zagabond also outlined the vision for Animecoin, a token designed to reward long-term supporters of anime culture and independent creators, while fostering an open anime universe. He also revealed that Azuki is developing the Anime.com platform to foster interaction among anime fans. Azuki recently released a starter set for its trading card game, which has received positive market feedback, and the team plans to further expand the series. Furthermore, Azuki is preparing a major new project, expected to launch later this year. Regarding the future of the NFT industry, Zagabond believes that its evolution direction lies in practicality rather than price fluctuations, emphasizing the potential of NFT as a tool for creative expression and construction. Earlier news, Azuki cooperated with OpenSea to release Mizuki short films as ERC-1155 collectibles .
Swiss crypto bank Sygnum and lending platform Ledn complete $50 million in Bitcoin-collateralized loan refinancing

Swiss crypto bank Sygnum and lending platform Ledn complete $50 million in Bitcoin-collateralized loan refinancing

PANews reported on August 28 that the crypto asset lending platform Ledn and the Swiss crypto bank Sygnum have completed the refinancing of a $50 million Bitcoin mortgage loan. The loan was twice oversubscribed, and part of the loan was tokenized through its Desygnate platform.
BlackRock transfers 8,172 ETH to Coinbase Prime, suspected of preparing to sell

BlackRock transfers 8,172 ETH to Coinbase Prime, suspected of preparing to sell

PANews reported on June 23 that according to Lookonchain, BlackRock transferred 8,172 ETH to Coinbase Prime about 50 minutes ago, worth about 18.4 million US dollars. This is the first
