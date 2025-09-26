The post Ethereum Struggles To Stay Above $4,000 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sep 25, 2025 at 19:29 // Price Ethereum’s price has been declining and has slipped below the moving average lines. ETH price analysis by Coinidol.com. Since September 13, as reported by Coinidol.com, the uptrend ended at the $4,800 mark. The largest altcoin has slipped below the moving average lines after its decline on September 22, and since then it has been trading above the $4,000 support level. Today, the ETH price fell down and broke its current support level of $4,000. This may cause that Ether can drop to a low of $3,400. Currently, ETH price is $3,969. ETH price indicators analysis The price bars are levelling off below the horizontal moving average lines. The 21-day SMA is trying to drop below the 50-day SMA support. On the 4-hour chart, the price bars are below the downward sloping moving averages. Doji candlesticks indicate price activity. ETH/USD daily chart – September 24, 2025 What is the next direction for ETH? Ether is dropping below the moving average lines. Selling pressure has paused above the critical support level of $4,000.  On the 4-hour chart, the altcoin is trading above the $4,000 support but below the moving average lines around $4,250. To keep the price or go up, Ether must hold the $4,000 support. ETH/USD 4-hour chart – September 25, 2025 Disclaimer. This analysis and forecast are the personal opinions of the author. The data provided is collected by the author and is not sponsored by any company or token developer. This is not a recommendation to buy or sell cryptocurrency and should not be viewed as an endorsement by Coinidol.com. Readers should do their research before investing in funds. Source: https://coinidol.com/eth-struggles-to-stay/The post Ethereum Struggles To Stay Above $4,000 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sep 25, 2025 at 19:29 // Price Ethereum’s price has been declining and has slipped below the moving average lines. ETH price analysis by Coinidol.com. Since September 13, as reported by Coinidol.com, the uptrend ended at the $4,800 mark. The largest altcoin has slipped below the moving average lines after its decline on September 22, and since then it has been trading above the $4,000 support level. Today, the ETH price fell down and broke its current support level of $4,000. This may cause that Ether can drop to a low of $3,400. Currently, ETH price is $3,969. ETH price indicators analysis The price bars are levelling off below the horizontal moving average lines. The 21-day SMA is trying to drop below the 50-day SMA support. On the 4-hour chart, the price bars are below the downward sloping moving averages. Doji candlesticks indicate price activity. ETH/USD daily chart – September 24, 2025 What is the next direction for ETH? Ether is dropping below the moving average lines. Selling pressure has paused above the critical support level of $4,000.  On the 4-hour chart, the altcoin is trading above the $4,000 support but below the moving average lines around $4,250. To keep the price or go up, Ether must hold the $4,000 support. ETH/USD 4-hour chart – September 25, 2025 Disclaimer. This analysis and forecast are the personal opinions of the author. The data provided is collected by the author and is not sponsored by any company or token developer. This is not a recommendation to buy or sell cryptocurrency and should not be viewed as an endorsement by Coinidol.com. Readers should do their research before investing in funds. Source: https://coinidol.com/eth-struggles-to-stay/

Ethereum Struggles To Stay Above $4,000

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 05:10
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016895-0.74%
Ethereum
ETH$3,895.7-6.25%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0003972-9.91%
MAY
MAY$0.03787-5.77%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001542-4.69%
Sep 25, 2025 at 19:29 // Price

Ethereum’s price has been declining and has slipped below the moving average lines. ETH price analysis by Coinidol.com.


Since September 13, as reported by Coinidol.com, the uptrend ended at the $4,800 mark. The largest altcoin has slipped below the moving average lines after its decline on September 22, and since then it has been trading above the $4,000 support level.


Today, the ETH price fell down and broke its current support level of $4,000. This may cause that Ether can drop to a low of $3,400. Currently, ETH price is $3,969.

ETH price indicators analysis


The price bars are levelling off below the horizontal moving average lines. The 21-day SMA is trying to drop below the 50-day SMA support. On the 4-hour chart, the price bars are below the downward sloping moving averages. Doji candlesticks indicate price activity.




ETH/USD daily chart – September 24, 2025

What is the next direction for ETH?


Ether is dropping below the moving average lines. Selling pressure has paused above the critical support level of $4,000. 


On the 4-hour chart, the altcoin is trading above the $4,000 support but below the moving average lines around $4,250. To keep the price or go up, Ether must hold the $4,000 support.




ETH/USD 4-hour chart – September 25, 2025


Disclaimer. This analysis and forecast are the personal opinions of the author. The data provided is collected by the author and is not sponsored by any company or token developer. This is not a recommendation to buy or sell cryptocurrency and should not be viewed as an endorsement by Coinidol.com. Readers should do their research before investing in funds.

Source: https://coinidol.com/eth-struggles-to-stay/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Dogecoin & Remittix Are Two Crypto Assets That Could See Prices Explode Within Weeks

Dogecoin & Remittix Are Two Crypto Assets That Could See Prices Explode Within Weeks

Dogecoin may see moderate gains, but Remittix’s $26.3M raise, CertiK #1 rank, wallet beta, and 15% referral rewards make RTX the stronger 50x–100x play.
1
1$0.009193-39.55%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.03607-5.96%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02169-8.28%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/22 19:00
Share
Avalanche Jumps 10% While Market Sinks—MAGAX Presale Targets 1,350% Upside

Avalanche Jumps 10% While Market Sinks—MAGAX Presale Targets 1,350% Upside

Avalanche surged 10% while most cryptos dropped, fueled by institutional buying and DeFi growth. Discover how the MAGAX presale targets 1,350% upside by giving retail investors early access.
1
1$0.009193-39.55%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001531-7.71%
Share
Cryptodaily2025/09/26 00:44
Share
HYPE Price Prediction: ASTER vs HYPE Battle Heats Up as Analysts Call HYPE “Golden Buy” at $42 – Who Wins?

HYPE Price Prediction: ASTER vs HYPE Battle Heats Up as Analysts Call HYPE “Golden Buy” at $42 – Who Wins?

HYPE price prediction has hinged on a $40–42 base after a deeper pullback, as prior 20% cycles have been followed by new highs. Fibonacci levels near $42–46 have aligned with support, and user growth plus ongoing accumulation have supported a $55–60 recovery scenario if consolidation persists.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$41.08-10.59%
Aster
ASTER$1.8963-19.00%
NEAR
NEAR$2.747-9.48%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/26 05:28
Share

Trending News

More

Dogecoin & Remittix Are Two Crypto Assets That Could See Prices Explode Within Weeks

Avalanche Jumps 10% While Market Sinks—MAGAX Presale Targets 1,350% Upside

HYPE Price Prediction: ASTER vs HYPE Battle Heats Up as Analysts Call HYPE “Golden Buy” at $42 – Who Wins?

Is BNB Parabolic Run Over or Just Paused?

Ken Griffin criticized Trump’s tariff exemptions for big firms, calling them anti-American