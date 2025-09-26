The post Ethereum Struggles To Stay Above $4,000 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sep 25, 2025 at 19:29 // Price Ethereum’s price has been declining and has slipped below the moving average lines. ETH price analysis by Coinidol.com. Since September 13, as reported by Coinidol.com, the uptrend ended at the $4,800 mark. The largest altcoin has slipped below the moving average lines after its decline on September 22, and since then it has been trading above the $4,000 support level. Today, the ETH price fell down and broke its current support level of $4,000. This may cause that Ether can drop to a low of $3,400. Currently, ETH price is $3,969. ETH price indicators analysis The price bars are levelling off below the horizontal moving average lines. The 21-day SMA is trying to drop below the 50-day SMA support. On the 4-hour chart, the price bars are below the downward sloping moving averages. Doji candlesticks indicate price activity. ETH/USD daily chart – September 24, 2025 What is the next direction for ETH? Ether is dropping below the moving average lines. Selling pressure has paused above the critical support level of $4,000. On the 4-hour chart, the altcoin is trading above the $4,000 support but below the moving average lines around $4,250. To keep the price or go up, Ether must hold the $4,000 support. ETH/USD 4-hour chart – September 25, 2025 Disclaimer. This analysis and forecast are the personal opinions of the author. The data provided is collected by the author and is not sponsored by any company or token developer. This is not a recommendation to buy or sell cryptocurrency and should not be viewed as an endorsement by Coinidol.com. Readers should do their research before investing in funds. Source: https://coinidol.com/eth-struggles-to-stay/ The post Ethereum Struggles To Stay Above $4,000 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sep 25, 2025 at 19:29 // Price Ethereum’s price has been declining and has slipped below the moving average lines. ETH price analysis by Coinidol.com. Since September 13, as reported by Coinidol.com, the uptrend ended at the $4,800 mark. The largest altcoin has slipped below the moving average lines after its decline on September 22, and since then it has been trading above the $4,000 support level. Today, the ETH price fell down and broke its current support level of $4,000. This may cause that Ether can drop to a low of $3,400. Currently, ETH price is $3,969. ETH price indicators analysis The price bars are levelling off below the horizontal moving average lines. The 21-day SMA is trying to drop below the 50-day SMA support. On the 4-hour chart, the price bars are below the downward sloping moving averages. Doji candlesticks indicate price activity. ETH/USD daily chart – September 24, 2025 What is the next direction for ETH? Ether is dropping below the moving average lines. Selling pressure has paused above the critical support level of $4,000. On the 4-hour chart, the altcoin is trading above the $4,000 support but below the moving average lines around $4,250. To keep the price or go up, Ether must hold the $4,000 support. ETH/USD 4-hour chart – September 25, 2025 Disclaimer. This analysis and forecast are the personal opinions of the author. The data provided is collected by the author and is not sponsored by any company or token developer. This is not a recommendation to buy or sell cryptocurrency and should not be viewed as an endorsement by Coinidol.com. Readers should do their research before investing in funds. Source: https://coinidol.com/eth-struggles-to-stay/