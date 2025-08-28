Ethereum Supply Shock Brews as Institutions Buy

  • Corporate treasuries, led by firms like Bitmine, now hold over 3.3 million ETH (2.75% of supply).
  • Spot Ethereum ETFs have rapidly accumulated nearly 5% of the total ETH supply, led by BlackRock.
  • This massive institutional accumulation is creating a supply squeeze under the surface of the market.

Corporate treasuries and ETFs now control nearly 8% of Ethereum’s total supply, a stunning accumulation that signals a stealthy, institutional-led supply shock is underway. While the token trades near $4,590, the quiet removal of millions of ETH from the open market by major players like BlackRock and a new class of corporate buyers points to a major shift in the market’s structure.

Who Are the Biggest Institutional Buyers?

Asset manager BlackRock is a primary driver of this trend. Since May, the firm has accumulated more than 2.26 million ETH. While these holdings are for clients, the sheer pace of the buys, including the latest $300 million purchase, signals a massive spike in institutional demand. This activity follows the success of its Bitcoin ETF, leading to speculation that a similar supply squeeze could happen with Ethereum.

Corporate treasuries have also become major players. Six months ago, corporate ETH allocations were small. Today, companies collectively hold over 3.3 million ETH, or 2.75% of the total supply, worth about $14.5 billion. 

Bitmine, led by analyst Tom Lee, has been the most aggressive, buying 1.7 million ETH in the past 50 days alone. Lee stated that Bitmine’s goal is to own 5% of the total ETH supply.

How Is This Affecting ETH Supply?

This multi-front accumulation is creating a supply shock. Ethereum ETFs now hold around 5% of the supply, a figure that is quickly approaching the 6% held by Bitcoin ETFs. Analysts increasingly refer to ETH as “digital oil,” an essential commodity that backs stablecoin and blockchain infrastructure for the entire financial services industry. With institutional adoption accelerating, the current price volatility may represent a key buying opportunity before the end of the year.

ETH Short-Term Price Outlook Based on Institutional Buys

The short-term technicals are sending mixed signals. Ethereum has been volatile, hitting intraday highs of $4,650 before dropping below $4,500. 

Trading volumes fell nearly 19% to $40.77 billion over the last 24 hours, showing a pause in market activity.

Technical indicators present mixed signals. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 57.41, above neutral but below recent highs, pointing to slight momentum.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator shows a small bearish divergence, though ETH remains supported above longer-term averages. 

Analysts note that a decisive break above the $4,650–$4,700 range would open a path toward $4,900 and potentially challenge the $4,800 resistance for a rally toward $6,000.

Key Takeaways: Trump’s company reduced its stake in World Liberty Financial from 60% to 40%. The move follows earlier cuts from a 75% holding and came without public disclosure. Trump earned $57.4 million from the project over a 12-month span ending in December 2024. Donald Trump ’s company has reduced its stake in World Liberty Financial from 60% to 40%, according to website disclosures reviewed by Forbes in a report published on June 19. The adjustment was made without a public announcement, suggesting a behind-the-scenes divestment during his presidency. Divestment From World Liberty Financial World Liberty Financial launched in September 2024 as a crypto venture backed by the Trump family. Early filings showed DT Marks DEFI LLC, a Trump-controlled entity, held a 75% stake. The holding dropped to 60% by January 2025, around the time of Trump’s second inauguration. A court-appointed monitor also received notice of an intended partial stake sale around that period. The venture has since recorded over $550 million in token sales, and recently announced a dollar-linked stablecoin. A $2 billion commitment from a UAE investment firm gave the stablecoin initial traction. By June 5, the company’s value had been informally compared to Circle, which went public the same day. According to the report, changes to World Liberty’s website after June 8 show DT Marks DEFI LLC now holds roughly 40% of the company. While no specifics were released, Forbes estimated the sale could have generated about $190 million, with approximately $135 million potentially accruing to Trump personally if the valuation aligns with Circle’s. Milestone achieved: the first USD1-exclusive IDO with @saharalabsAI on @Buidlpad was a big success—$59M USD1 contributed! https://t.co/ScJR3HFqrP — WLFI (@worldlibertyfi) June 17, 2025 Trump Made $57.4 Million From WLFI President Donald Trump earned $57.4 million from World Liberty Financial over a roughly 12-month period ending in December 2024, according to a financial disclosure released on June 14. The figure represents the income from the sale of nontransferable $WLFI tokens and related products, including USD1, the company’s stablecoin. The Trump family collectively holds 22.5 billion tokens of the project. Trump’s earnings are routed through the Donald J. Trump Revocable Trust, which is overseen by Donald Trump Jr. and allows the president to collect business income while in office. Despite mounting scrutiny from lawmakers, the Trump administration has continued to advance digital asset policies, including stablecoin legislation passed in the Senate earlier this month. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Could the sale of ownership affect Trump’s influence over the company? While a reduced stake lowers financial exposure, control could still remain strong depending on the operating agreement. Influence isn’t solely determined by equity percentage but also by governance structures within the LLC. How are foreign governments reacting to the project? Some governments, including Pakistan, have cited Trump’s backing as a credibility marker. The project’s association with a sitting president may influence international perception and adoption. What are lawmakers concerned about with World Liberty’s foreign ties? Critics argue that partnerships with foreign-backed entities, especially in sensitive sectors like finance, may present ethics or national security risks when linked to a sitting president’s business interests.
