The post Ethereum Treasuries Face Valuation Stress as mNAV Drops appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Ethereum treasury companies face valuation stress as mNAV drops below 1. Reduced equity issuance capacity hampers ETH accumulation. Might trigger asset sales affecting ETH price negatively. On September 27, 2025, Ethereum treasury firms SharpLink, The Ether Machine, and ETHZilla reported mNAV ratios below 1, amid price weaknesses in ETH, revealing significant valuation stress. This downturn may trigger forced asset sales, affecting governance token values and potentially impacting ETH’s market price. Ethereum Treasuries’ mNAV Decline Sparks Financial Stress The mNAV for major Ethereum treasuries SharpLink, The Ether Machine, and ETHZilla fell below 1, indicating valuation stress. SharpLink holds 838,730 ETH, The Ether Machine holds 495,360 ETH, and ETHZilla holds 102,240 ETH as of September 27. The low mNAV ratio restricts their ability to issue equity at a premium for ETH acquisition, impacting the treasury’s ETH accumulation process. With mNAV below 1, the regular mechanism to bolster ETH holdings through premium equity issuance is halted. This shift can potentially lead to asset liquidation, negatively affecting the ETH value. Market participants express concern over this negative feedback loop, which might further reduce the secondary market for ETH. Ethereum stakeholders and the broader community are closely monitoring these developments. As reported on-chain, there is increased governance activity as treasury managers seek restructuring solutions. Key figures like Joe Lubin, linked with SharpLink, highlight the necessity for innovative capital strategies to navigate this downturn. “Ethereum treasuries must innovate on capital efficiency and staking composition to weather cyclical downturns.” – Joe Lubin, Founder, SharpLink ETH Market Responses to Ongoing Treasury Liquidation Risks Did you know? The fall of mNAV below 1 often indicates emerging market distress reminiscent of the 2022 altcoin cycles when various treasuries faced similar liquidation pressures, affecting liquidity and governance token values. Ethereum (ETH) currently priced at $4,014.97, has a market cap… The post Ethereum Treasuries Face Valuation Stress as mNAV Drops appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Ethereum treasury companies face valuation stress as mNAV drops below 1. Reduced equity issuance capacity hampers ETH accumulation. Might trigger asset sales affecting ETH price negatively. On September 27, 2025, Ethereum treasury firms SharpLink, The Ether Machine, and ETHZilla reported mNAV ratios below 1, amid price weaknesses in ETH, revealing significant valuation stress. This downturn may trigger forced asset sales, affecting governance token values and potentially impacting ETH’s market price. Ethereum Treasuries’ mNAV Decline Sparks Financial Stress The mNAV for major Ethereum treasuries SharpLink, The Ether Machine, and ETHZilla fell below 1, indicating valuation stress. SharpLink holds 838,730 ETH, The Ether Machine holds 495,360 ETH, and ETHZilla holds 102,240 ETH as of September 27. The low mNAV ratio restricts their ability to issue equity at a premium for ETH acquisition, impacting the treasury’s ETH accumulation process. With mNAV below 1, the regular mechanism to bolster ETH holdings through premium equity issuance is halted. This shift can potentially lead to asset liquidation, negatively affecting the ETH value. Market participants express concern over this negative feedback loop, which might further reduce the secondary market for ETH. Ethereum stakeholders and the broader community are closely monitoring these developments. As reported on-chain, there is increased governance activity as treasury managers seek restructuring solutions. Key figures like Joe Lubin, linked with SharpLink, highlight the necessity for innovative capital strategies to navigate this downturn. “Ethereum treasuries must innovate on capital efficiency and staking composition to weather cyclical downturns.” – Joe Lubin, Founder, SharpLink ETH Market Responses to Ongoing Treasury Liquidation Risks Did you know? The fall of mNAV below 1 often indicates emerging market distress reminiscent of the 2022 altcoin cycles when various treasuries faced similar liquidation pressures, affecting liquidity and governance token values. Ethereum (ETH) currently priced at $4,014.97, has a market cap…

Ethereum Treasuries Face Valuation Stress as mNAV Drops

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 19:00
BRC20.COM
COM$0,011136-32,85%
1
1$0,008504-4,95%
Ethereum
ETH$4 018,87+2,29%
MAY
MAY$0,03805+0,34%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01184+3,22%
Key Points:
  • Ethereum treasury companies face valuation stress as mNAV drops below 1.
  • Reduced equity issuance capacity hampers ETH accumulation.
  • Might trigger asset sales affecting ETH price negatively.

On September 27, 2025, Ethereum treasury firms SharpLink, The Ether Machine, and ETHZilla reported mNAV ratios below 1, amid price weaknesses in ETH, revealing significant valuation stress.

This downturn may trigger forced asset sales, affecting governance token values and potentially impacting ETH’s market price.

Ethereum Treasuries’ mNAV Decline Sparks Financial Stress

The mNAV for major Ethereum treasuries SharpLink, The Ether Machine, and ETHZilla fell below 1, indicating valuation stress. SharpLink holds 838,730 ETH, The Ether Machine holds 495,360 ETH, and ETHZilla holds 102,240 ETH as of September 27. The low mNAV ratio restricts their ability to issue equity at a premium for ETH acquisition, impacting the treasury’s ETH accumulation process.

With mNAV below 1, the regular mechanism to bolster ETH holdings through premium equity issuance is halted. This shift can potentially lead to asset liquidation, negatively affecting the ETH value. Market participants express concern over this negative feedback loop, which might further reduce the secondary market for ETH.

Ethereum stakeholders and the broader community are closely monitoring these developments. As reported on-chain, there is increased governance activity as treasury managers seek restructuring solutions. Key figures like Joe Lubin, linked with SharpLink, highlight the necessity for innovative capital strategies to navigate this downturn.

ETH Market Responses to Ongoing Treasury Liquidation Risks

Did you know? The fall of mNAV below 1 often indicates emerging market distress reminiscent of the 2022 altcoin cycles when various treasuries faced similar liquidation pressures, affecting liquidity and governance token values.

Ethereum (ETH) currently priced at $4,014.97, has a market cap of $484.62 billion and accounts for 12.83% market dominance, according to CoinMarketCap. Its 24-hour trading volume sits at $35.53 billion, reflecting a 38.23% decrease. Price has increased by 3.13% over 24 hours but decreased by 10.12% over the past week.

Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 10:54 UTC on September 27, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

The Coincu research team highlights potential for increased liquidations and the need for strategic mitigation efforts among ETH treasury managers. Historical treasury market cycles and macro-economic data suggest further repercussions if mNAV distress persists. Regular industry evaluations and governance decisions will remain critical for stakeholders.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/ethereum/ethereum-treasuries-face-valuation-drop/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Bittensor Breakdown: Will TAO Crash Toward $225?

Bittensor Breakdown: Will TAO Crash Toward $225?

Bittensor (TAO) is under noticeable selling pressure after losing a key technical formation. TAO declined further during the day, trading at $299.61 with a daily fall of 1.79%, with selling pressure remaining dominant over the token. Having a market capitalization of $2.98 billion and high trading volume, TAO is now facing major technical levels, which […]
Bittensor
TAO$300,87+1,65%
1
1$0,008568-0,06%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,0119+3,29%
Share
Tronweekly2025/09/27 19:30
Share
Franklin Templeton CEO Dismisses 50bps Rate Cut Ahead FOMC

Franklin Templeton CEO Dismisses 50bps Rate Cut Ahead FOMC

The post Franklin Templeton CEO Dismisses 50bps Rate Cut Ahead FOMC appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Franklin Templeton CEO Jenny Johnson has weighed in on whether the Federal Reserve should make a 25 basis points (bps) Fed rate cut or 50 bps cut. This comes ahead of the Fed decision today at today’s FOMC meeting, with the market pricing in a 25 bps cut. Bitcoin and the broader crypto market are currently trading flat ahead of the rate cut decision. Franklin Templeton CEO Weighs In On Potential FOMC Decision In a CNBC interview, Jenny Johnson said that she expects the Fed to make a 25 bps cut today instead of a 50 bps cut. She acknowledged the jobs data, which suggested that the labor market is weakening. However, she noted that this data is backward-looking, indicating that it doesn’t show the current state of the economy. She alluded to the wage growth, which she remarked is an indication of a robust labor market. She added that retail sales are up and that consumers are still spending, despite inflation being sticky at 3%, which makes a case for why the FOMC should opt against a 50-basis-point Fed rate cut. In line with this, the Franklin Templeton CEO said that she would go with a 25 bps rate cut if she were Jerome Powell. She remarked that the Fed still has the October and December FOMC meetings to make further cuts if the incoming data warrants it. Johnson also asserted that the data show a robust economy. However, she noted that there can’t be an argument for no Fed rate cut since Powell already signaled at Jackson Hole that they were likely to lower interest rates at this meeting due to concerns over a weakening labor market. Notably, her comment comes as experts argue for both sides on why the Fed should make a 25 bps cut or…
Threshold
T$0,01525+0,19%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,011152-32,76%
Line Protocol
LINE$0,000031-4,32%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:36
Share
James Wynn once again opens a 3x leveraged ASTER long position

James Wynn once again opens a 3x leveraged ASTER long position

PANews reported on September 27 that according to Onchain Lens detection, after being liquidated, James Wynn returned and opened a 3x leverage ASTER long position again.
Anita Max Wynn
WYNN$0,000297+0,33%
Aster
ASTER$2,0341+10,01%
Share
PANews2025/09/27 19:31
Share

Trending News

More

Bittensor Breakdown: Will TAO Crash Toward $225?

Franklin Templeton CEO Dismisses 50bps Rate Cut Ahead FOMC

James Wynn once again opens a 3x leveraged ASTER long position

MYX Finance price surges again as funding rate points to a crash

Q2 Market Insights: Bitcoin regains dominance in risk-averse environment, ETFs remain critical to market structure