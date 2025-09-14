Ethereum treasury company ETHZilla currently holds 102,240 ETH, of which approximately $100 million is used for ether.fi-related cooperation

PANews reported on September 14th that Ethereum treasury company ETHZilla announced in a post on the X platform that it currently holds 102,240 ETH, of which approximately $100 million has been used for ether.fi-related cooperation. The company will also use its existing $80 million to continue repurchasing shares. ETHZilla added that the company has the right to repurchase shares for up to $250 million.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.