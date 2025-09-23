Ethereum treasury company FG Nexus disclosed that its ETH holdings have reached 50,000

PANews reported on September 23rd that, according to Globenewswire, FG Nexus (NASDAQ: FGNX, FGNXP) announced that its ETH holdings reached 50,000 on September 22, 2025. The company implemented its ETH treasury strategy in August and has continued to increase its ETH holdings over the past month. The company's 50,000 ETH holdings are valued at approximately $210 million, with an average ETH purchase price of approximately $3,860.
