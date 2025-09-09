Ethereum Treasury FG Nexus Announces $200 Million Share Buyback Plan

PANews reported on September 9th that according to Globenewswire, FG Nexus, a Nasdaq-listed Ethereum treasury company, announced today that its board of directors has approved a share repurchase program to repurchase up to $200 million of the company's outstanding common stock. The program is open-ended, allowing the company to repurchase its shares from time to time in open market and negotiated transactions.

