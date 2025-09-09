Ethereum treasury firm SharpLink has begun a $1.5 billion share repurchase program

PANews reported on September 9 that according to official news, Nasdaq-listed Ethereum treasury company SharpLink has begun implementing a $1.5 billion share repurchase plan, repurchasing approximately 1 million shares of SBET.
SharpLink stated that it believes its shares are significantly undervalued. Repurchasing shares when the net asset value (NAV) is below 1 will immediately increase earnings and have a compounding effect on long-term shareholder value.
