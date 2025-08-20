Ethereum Treasury Giant SharpLink Drops $667M in ETH – Targeting 5% of Supply

By: Coindoo
2025/08/20 01:31
Ethereum
ETH$4 080,63-5,37%

Nasdaq-listed SharpLink Gaming, which has pivoted into becoming one of the largest Ethereum treasury firms, confirmed a fresh $667 million ETH purchase this week – a move that cements its position as the second-biggest Ethereum treasury in the world.

The company revealed that it bought 143,593 ETH at an average cost of $4,648, pushing its total stash to over 740,000 ETH — valued at nearly $3.2 billion at today’s market price. Ethereum co-founder and Consensys CEO Joe Lubin, who also chairs SharpLink’s board, praised the firm’s bold accumulation strategy, calling Ethereum “the trust layer for the decentralized economy.”

Aiming for 5% of Ethereum’s Supply

SharpLink is chasing an ambitious target. According to its latest filings, the firm intends to eventually control up to 5% of Ethereum’s circulating supply. That would place it on par with some of the largest Bitcoin treasuries in history, underscoring how the concept of Digital Asset Treasuries (DATs) is rapidly expanding beyond BTC.

READ MORE:

Dutch Firm Targets 1% of All Bitcoin With New Treasury Company

Currently, BitMine Immersion Tech sits at the top of the ETH treasury leaderboard with more than 1.5 million ETH. Together, Ethereum treasuries now hold roughly $10.4 billion worth of ETH, The Block’s data shows.

Raising Capital While Building Yield

To fund its buying spree, SharpLink raised $537 million in the week ending August 17, and still has $84 million in cash reserves waiting to be deployed. Almost all of its ETH holdings have already been staked, generating passive yield for shareholders. As of mid-August, staking rewards amounted to 1,388 ETH — a signal that the company’s aggressive strategy is also producing steady on-chain income.

Despite reporting a $103 million net loss for the second quarter, SharpLink has continued doubling down on Ethereum exposure. Its “ETH Concentration” metric, which measures holdings per every 1,000 potential shares, surged 98% last quarter.

The Bigger Picture

Ethereum’s price hovered near $4,238 at the time of the announcement, but the broader narrative may be more important than short-term price action. As digital asset treasuries become a new trend for both public and private companies, Ethereum is increasingly being viewed not just as a cryptocurrency but as a strategic reserve asset.

SharpLink’s positioning mirrors the role that MicroStrategy played for Bitcoin. By accumulating at scale and staking nearly its entire treasury, SharpLink is signaling that ETH could soon take on a “reserve currency” status within the decentralized economy.

Lubin summed it up best: SharpLink isn’t just holding ETH — it’s compounding value for shareholders through yield, staking, and relentless capital deployment.

The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

The post Ethereum Treasury Giant SharpLink Drops $667M in ETH – Targeting 5% of Supply appeared first on Coindoo.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Cold Wallet Pays USDT for Referrals While Ripple Eyes $6.3 Target and Bonk Burns Trillions in Crypto Strategy

Cold Wallet Pays USDT for Referrals While Ripple Eyes $6.3 Target and Bonk Burns Trillions in Crypto Strategy

In a market driven by momentum, it’s the projects grounded in principles that often go the distance. Bonk, Ripple, and […] The post Cold Wallet Pays USDT for Referrals While Ripple Eyes $6.3 Target and Bonk Burns Trillions in Crypto Strategy  appeared first on Coindoo.
Bonk
BONK$0,00002152-4,94%
NodeGO Token
GO$0,00029-42,00%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0,02577-5,04%
Share
Coindoo2025/08/20 06:00
Share
The HackerNoon Newsletter: Can AI Save Centuries of Kurdish History? (8/19/2025)

The HackerNoon Newsletter: Can AI Save Centuries of Kurdish History? (8/19/2025)

How are you, hacker? 🪐 What’s happening in tech today, August 19, 2025? The HackerNoon Newsletter brings the HackerNoon homepage straight to your inbox. On this day, Computer Pioneer Gordon Bell was born in 1934, Sputnik 5 launched by USSR in 1960, World’s First Geostationary Satellite was Launched in 1964, and we present you with these top quality stories. From Y Combinators Youngest Solo Founder Says Digital Identity Is The Internets Biggest Infrastructure to Building a Go Dependency Scanner From Scratch, let’s dive right in. Y Combinators Youngest Solo Founder Says Digital Identity Is The Internets Biggest Infrastructure By @johnwrites [ 6 Min read ] Y Combinators youngest solo founder Kirill Avery discusses digital identity crisis, AI bot threats, privacy concerns, and decentralized solutions. Read More. Building a Go Dependency Scanner From Scratch By @rezmoss [ 8 Min read ] Build a Go dependency scanner with the standard library: parse go.mod, query OSV for vulnerabilities, and analyze licenses. Read More. How I Cut Agentic Workflow Latency by 3-5x Without Increasing Model Costs By @rohitjacob [ 6 Min read ] Learn how to speed up and optimize agentic workflows with smart step-cutting, parallelization, caching, and model right-sizing. Read More. Can AI Save Centuries of Kurdish History? By @webfonts [ 4 Min read ] Digitizing fragile Kurdish archives with Tesseract OCR: challenges, dataset creation, and a new tool to preserve Kurdish heritage. Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week? It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️
Brainedge
LEARN$0,01919-2,63%
Moonveil
MORE$0,09994-1,64%
TOP Network
TOP$0,000096--%
Share
Hackernoon2025/08/20 00:02
Share
Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

PANews reported on June 18 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, after the USELESS market value exceeded $100 million, smart trader Cooker.hl sold 5 million USELESS in exchange for 3,278 SOL
Solana
SOL$177,01-3,26%
Capverse
CAP$0,06421-0,68%
USELESS COIN
USELESS$0,269466-2,62%
Share
PANews2025/06/18 23:31
Share

Trending News

More

Cold Wallet Pays USDT for Referrals While Ripple Eyes $6.3 Target and Bonk Burns Trillions in Crypto Strategy

The HackerNoon Newsletter: Can AI Save Centuries of Kurdish History? (8/19/2025)

Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

SharpLink Acquires Additional 143,593 Ethereum, Expanding Holdings to $3.18 Billion

Hurun Report America U30 Summit 2022