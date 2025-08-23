Ethereum Treasury SharpLink to Buy Back Up to $1.5 Billion in Stock

By: Coinstats
2025/08/23 08:01
SharpLink Gaming can repurchase up to $1.5 billion worth of common stock under a newly authorized program, the Ethereum treasury firm said.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

From the margins to the mainstream: The new capital frontier is not what you think it is | Opinion

From the margins to the mainstream: The new capital frontier is not what you think it is | Opinion

With mobile-first adoption and rising economic pressure, financial power is becoming more democratized by technology.
Moonveil
MORE$0.10035-1.47%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003552+2.95%
THINK Token
THINK$0.01874+1.46%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/21 17:05
Share
A comprehensive look at crypto venture capital, a list of 10 types of crypto venture capital and classic rhetoric

A comprehensive look at crypto venture capital, a list of 10 types of crypto venture capital and classic rhetoric

“I used to work for a traditional financial company,” “Please work with my marketing agency,” “I want a reply within 24 hours.”
Share
PANews2025/05/12 15:49
Share
Huang Licheng has closed his long positions in PUMP and YZY, with a floating profit of $3.12 million on ETH long positions.

Huang Licheng has closed his long positions in PUMP and YZY, with a floating profit of $3.12 million on ETH long positions.

PANews reported on August 23 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, Huang Licheng has closed his long positions in BTC, HYPE, PUMP and YZY, and only holds a long position in ETH (25x), with a floating profit of US$3.12 million.
Bitcoin
BTC$115,703.14+2.18%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$44+6.40%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.003176+11.75%
Share
PANews2025/08/23 08:59
Share

Trending News

More

From the margins to the mainstream: The new capital frontier is not what you think it is | Opinion

A comprehensive look at crypto venture capital, a list of 10 types of crypto venture capital and classic rhetoric

Huang Licheng has closed his long positions in PUMP and YZY, with a floating profit of $3.12 million on ETH long positions.

The defunct NFT lending platform Parallel Finance charged users $500 in withdrawal fees for not withdrawing their funds in time.

Bitcoiners’ skepticism over institutions isn't going away: Preston Pysh