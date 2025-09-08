Ethereum Treasury shift: Fidelity gains, BlackRock’s outflows, and more

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/08 18:50
Union
U$0.00986-11.41%
Waves
WAVES$1.1164+0.32%
RealLink
REAL$0.06161+1.29%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04287+5.17%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09914-1.40%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02728+0.55%

Key Takeaways

Ethereum holds 70% of the tokenized Treasury market. FDIT entered the top 10 with $203 million inflows, while BlackRock’s BUIDL shed $150 million.

Ethereum [ETH] dominated 70% of the tokenized U.S. Treasury market.

In numbers, $5.3 billion in tokenized Treasuries, bonds, and cash equivalents are flowing on Ethereum, accounting for over 70% of the total $7.46 billion tokenized Treasury market.

Now, Fidelity has joined this sector of nearly 50 different tokenized U.S. Treasury offerings with the Fidelity Digital Interest Token (FDIT).

The question is whether FDIT will pump more utility and liquidity into ETH’s DeFi stack. 

Fidelity enters the RWA race

Sure, Fidelity’s making waves, but it’s not the first mover in the RWA game.

The real heavyweight?

BlackRock’s BlackRock USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund (BUIDL), which still runs the show, with a solid $2.2 billion market cap in the tokenized Treasury space across multiple networks.

Fidelity’s FDIT, by contrast, dropped solo on Ethereum. Within a short period, it grew to $203.7 million in assets and entered the top 10 Treasury products.

Source: Rwa.xyz/treasuries

Peep the 7-day flows: BUIDL was bleeding about $150 million, while FDIT was pulling in fresh liquidity left and right. That kind of on-chain rotation cements FDIT’s positioning, even in a crowded tokenized Treasury pool.

In short, FDIT’s drop has seen solid on-chain adoption. Each token represents a share of FYOXX, backed by U.S. Treasuries.

The bigger play? Ethereum’s still flexing as the go-to layer for institutional RWAs in DeFi.

Ethereum shows institutional DeFi strength

Tokenized U.S. Treasuries make up nearly 27% of the RWA stack.

In other words, over a quarter of all on-chain RWAs are locked in low-risk, yield-bearing Treasury assets. This highlights just how dominant these U.S. gov-backed tokens are in DeFi’s real-world asset play.

In this context, FDIT cracking the top 20 RWA assets isn’t a fluke.

It’s proof of strong on-chain demand for tokenized Treasury products, with Ethereum devs clearly front-running the institutional RWA wave.

Source: Rwa.xyz/networks/ethereum

Right now, no chain comes close to Ethereum’s Treasury stack. ETH flexes 70% dominance, while Stellar lags at 6%, underscoring Ethereum’s grip.

In fact, even after 95% stablecoin dominance, Treasuries still pull 3.15% of ETH’s market, showing serious on-chain RWA muscle.

Fidelity’s move with FDIT just reinforces this. Dropping it on Ethereum taps into the network’s liquidity and dev infrastructure.

Consequently, it allows them to stack market share and bolster their DeFi presence.

Next: ‘Tether will continue to invest in Bitcoin, gold and land’ – Why?

Source: https://ambcrypto.com/ethereum-treasury-shift-fidelity-gains-blackrocks-outflows-and-more/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

More UFC Fans Are Turning to Crypto Sportsbooks in 2025: Top 5 Platforms [Fast, Private, Instant Play]

More UFC Fans Are Turning to Crypto Sportsbooks in 2025: Top 5 Platforms [Fast, Private, Instant Play]

In 2025, more UFC fans are betting with crypto than ever. Discover the top 5 sportsbooks offering Bitcoin, Ethereum, and stablecoin UFC betting with fast payouts, no KYC, and instant play.
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04301+5.85%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09899-1.61%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Cryptodaily2025/09/08 20:18
Share
Nasdaq seeks SEC approval for stock tokenization

Nasdaq seeks SEC approval for stock tokenization

PANews reported on September 8th, according to CoinDesk, that Nasdaq is seeking to bring stocks to the blockchain space, filing an application with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Monday, hoping to obtain approval to proceed with the plan. This comes as other securities industry institutions are scrambling towards the same goal of asset tokenization. In its application, Nasdaq stated: "Nasdaq believes that markets can adopt tokenization technology while still providing the benefits and protections of a national market system, and that tokenized assets should be traded in regulated markets, including national securities exchanges, alternative trading systems, and broker-dealers regulated by the U.S. Financial Industry Regulatory Authority." Nasdaq stated that it will treat this business like regular stock transactions, and the clearing and settlement of token transactions will be handled through the Depository Trust Company. Investors who purchase these tokens will receive all the rights of the underlying shares, including voting and liquidation rights.
Union
U$0.00987-11.55%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004828+2.30%
Shiba Inu Treat
TREAT$0.00149-0.20%
Share
PANews2025/09/08 20:03
Share
MyStonks Completes Comprehensive Security Audit by CertiK

MyStonks Completes Comprehensive Security Audit by CertiK

PANews reported on September 8 that the decentralized RWA trading platform MyStonks has completed a comprehensive security audit conducted by blockchain security agency CertiK, aiming to focus on assessing the security and robustness of its smart contracts and core architecture. The relevant report has been made public on the CertiK official website. In addition, the MyStonks team revealed that in order to further strengthen the security of user assets and transactions, it is currently cooperating with other third-party security auditing agencies to conduct multi-level and continuous security verification and auditing work.
Core DAO
CORE$0.437+2.36%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.005098-2.56%
Multichain
MULTI$0.05733-5.01%
Share
PANews2025/09/08 20:22
Share

Trending News

More

More UFC Fans Are Turning to Crypto Sportsbooks in 2025: Top 5 Platforms [Fast, Private, Instant Play]

Nasdaq seeks SEC approval for stock tokenization

MyStonks Completes Comprehensive Security Audit by CertiK

Kazakhstan's president proposes establishing a national digital asset fund to accumulate strategic cryptocurrency reserves

The Federal Reserve continues to keep interest rates unchanged and still expects two rate cuts this year