Ethereum records 27.16 Million transactions daily, 92.6% of volume executed through Layer 2 networks, which indicates effective scaling infrastructure.Ethereum records 27.16 Million transactions daily, 92.6% of volume executed through Layer 2 networks, which indicates effective scaling infrastructure.

Ethereum TXs Smash Records with 27.16 Million as Layer 2 Ecosystems evoke unprecedented expansion

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/09/23 07:00
Solayer
LAYER$0.4518-10.79%
ethereum73 main

The Ethereum environment made another history when it recorded 27.16 million transactions per day which is a historic record by the network. The network had 313 transactions per second, demonstrating the capability that Layer 2 solutions have changed in terms of its capacity to support mass adoption and institutional demand.

Ethereum had done merely 2 Million transactions, which amounted to 7.4 per cent of the volume on its mainnet. This brings out the significance of the Layer 2 networks in the existing Ethereum transaction processing and scaling system.

Layer 2 Solutions Drive Ecosystem Growth

The Layer 2 networks have contributed to higher transaction volume, with Base processing 11.56 Million transactions and Arbitrum processing 2.36 Million transactions per week. This is a transition of costly mainnet operation to cheaper scaling schemes that ensure security, and minimize user expenses.

Arbitrum and Optimism process 46 and 32 Million transactions monthly, respectively. Other recent projects such as Base are quickly taking market share via strategic alliance. There is further competition in 2025, with individual Layer 2 solutions serving various applications such as DeFi protocols or games.

The scaling solutions provide a positive feedback mechanism wherein low charges draw in more users, leading to an expansion of transaction quantity and validating the Layer 2 strategy. The Ethereum Layer 2 networks hold over $27 Billion that remain locked totaling a yearly growth of 37% of capital and usage.

The Institutional Adoption and DeFi Integration promote Growth

The high transaction volume reflects growing institutional adoption as established financial institutions use Ethereum infrastructure for settlement and smart contracts. The growth of Base has been due to mass retail adoption, institutional involvement by companies such as Franklin Templeton, and the development of memecoin, all of which illustrate various application cases.

The DeFi has been more accessible by Layer 2 scaling. On Layer 2 networks, Aave expanded TVL to $3.2 Billion on Arbitrum and Optimism flash loans which were cheaper. Lower charges are appealing to institutional investors interested in high-yield low-risk strategies that did not exist before because of the expenses of using the mainnet.

The stablecoin economy has seen a vast movement to the Layer 2 networks. Ethereum payments on Arbitrum dropped from majority share in 2023 to just 23% in 2025, replaced by USDT and USDC, showing Layer 2’s evolution into payment infrastructure.

Sustained Scaling by Technical Innovation

The technical achievement of alternative scaling techniques such as optimistic rollups and zero-knowledge proofs is demonstrated by reaching 27.16 Million daily transactions, and zk-rollups are becoming a trend, with more than $4 billion in TVL to date.

The previous limitations on Cost and throughput of transactions that Ethereum had could not execute previously, through the use of Layer 2 networks. Gaming applications, micro-transactions, daily interactions in any DeFi form are now smoothly going over the Layer 2 ecosystems, helping to reach all-time transaction volumes.

Market Implication and Future Prospects

This is a significant milestone that Ethereum is going to be not a prototype smart contract environment but a functioning financial infrastructure with global-scale applications. The Layer 2 scaling solution has been effective such that the network is supporting more than 27 million transactions every day in a secure and decentralized fashion.

Ethereum seems to be on the way to take quite a market share as the usage of the blockchain industry increases. As Layer 2 solutions keep being innovative and provide increasingly cheaper services, we can expect to see a growing number of businesses systematically accepting blockchain technology on transaction records.

Conclusion

Ethereum’s 27.16 Million transactions per day is not a technical achievement. This milestone demonstrates that the network has been reinvented into scalable and affordable infrastructure that can be used by many. This growth has been driven by widely adopted layers 2 scaling solutions that have made Ethereum ready to grow further as more institutions and individuals use it.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Tom Lee’s BitMine (BMNR) Raises $365M at $70 a Share to Expand Its Massive ETH Treasury

Tom Lee’s BitMine (BMNR) Raises $365M at $70 a Share to Expand Its Massive ETH Treasury

The post Tom Lee’s BitMine (BMNR) Raises $365M at $70 a Share to Expand Its Massive ETH Treasury appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BitMine Immersion Technologies (BMNR), chaired by Tom Lee, said Monday it now controls more than 2% of ether’s supply and raised $365 million to expand its holdings. The company announced this morning that its treasury, valued at $11.4 billion as of Sept. 21, consists of 2,416,054 ETH at $4,497 per token, 192 bitcoin BTC$108,783.53, $345 million in cash and a $175 million equity stake in Eightco Holdings. BitMine described itself as the world’s largest public holder of ether and the second-largest crypto treasury overall, trailing only Michael Saylor’s Strategy Inc. (MSTR). BitMine is chaired by Tom Lee, who is also head of research at Fundstrat and chief investment officer at Fundstrat Capital. Lee said the company is pursuing what he calls the “alchemy of 5%,” aiming to accumulate 5% of the total ETH supply. “Wall Street and AI moving onto the blockchain should lead to a greater transformation of today’s financial system. And the majority of this is taking place on Ethereum,” Lee said. Raising funds to grow the treasury A few hours later, BitMine announced a securities purchase agreement with an institutional investor covering 5.2 million shares of common stock at $70 per share — about 14% above its Sept. 19 close — along with warrants for up to 10.4 million additional shares at $87.50. The offering is expected to raise $365 million in gross proceeds, with the warrants potentially adding another $913 million, bringing total potential proceeds to about $1.28 billion. Lee said the primary use of funds would be to expand BitMine’s ether holdings, calling the premium pricing “materially accretive” to existing shareholders. BitMine added that institutional demand reflected growing interest in ethereum as Wall Street integrates blockchain into financial infrastructure. As of 11:13 a.m. ET, BMNR shares were trading around $55.79, down 9% on the day,…
1
1$0.009781+8.06%
MemeCore
M$2.57848+8.07%
Bitcoin
BTC$112,437.71-1.84%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 07:04
Share
Best Crypto to Buy 22 September – XRP, Dogecoin, Aster

Best Crypto to Buy 22 September – XRP, Dogecoin, Aster

With the sheer volume of options in today’s market, choosing the best crypto to buy and hold right now can be overwhelming.Concerns over persistent inflation, shifting U.S. policies, and ongoing geopolitical uncertainty have tempered market expansion this year. Still, Bitcoin recently broke new ground, climbing to a record high of $124,128 last month.Investor appetite isn’t […] The post Best Crypto to Buy 22 September – XRP, Dogecoin, Aster appeared first on Cryptonews.
Threshold
T$0.01539-5.17%
Union
U$0.011166-7.69%
XRP
XRP$2.8412-2.67%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/23 06:30
Share
MAXI DOGE Holders Diversify into $GGs for Fast-Growth 2025 Crypto Presale Opportunities

MAXI DOGE Holders Diversify into $GGs for Fast-Growth 2025 Crypto Presale Opportunities

Presale crypto tokens have become some of the most active areas in Web3, offering early access to projects that blend culture, finance, and technology. Investors are constantly searching for the best crypto presale to buy right now, comparing new token presales across different niches. MAXI DOGE has gained attention for its meme-driven energy, but early [...] The post MAXI DOGE Holders Diversify into $GGs for Fast-Growth 2025 Crypto Presale Opportunities appeared first on Blockonomi.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01198-6.91%
DOGE
DOGE$0.24031-3.77%
BLEND
BLEND$0.0003278-1.17%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/18 00:00
Share

Trending News

More

Tom Lee’s BitMine (BMNR) Raises $365M at $70 a Share to Expand Its Massive ETH Treasury

Best Crypto to Buy 22 September – XRP, Dogecoin, Aster

MAXI DOGE Holders Diversify into $GGs for Fast-Growth 2025 Crypto Presale Opportunities

Q4 Crypto Predictions: Experts Rank BlockchainFX the Best Presale to Buy Now Over Snorter Token and Pudgy Pandas

FTX Exec’s Plea Deal Takes Center Stage in Court Battle