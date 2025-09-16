Ethereum validator exit queue rises from 617K to 2.6M ETH in one week

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 09:51
Key Takeaways

  • Ethereum’s validator exit queue surged from 617,000 ETH to 2.6 million ETH within a week.
  • A validator exit queue is formed when stakers want to withdraw their 32 ETH deposits from Ethereum’s proof-of-stake system.

Ethereum’s validator exit queue surged to over 2.6 million ETH this week, up from around 617,000 ETH seven days earlier.

The dramatic increase represents validators requesting to withdraw their staked Ethereum from the network’s proof-of-stake consensus mechanism. Validators must enter an exit queue when they want to unstake their 32 ETH deposits and stop participating in network validation.

The queue processes a limited number of validator exits per day based on the total number of active validators on the network. When demand to exit exceeds the daily processing capacity, validators must wait in line to complete their withdrawals.

Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/ethereum-validator-exit-queue-surges-to-2-6m-eth/

New York authorities freeze $300K linked to crypto scammers

New York authorities freeze $300K linked to crypto scammers

Officials reported that scammers had used crypto to pay for fake digital asset investment ads on social media platforms, leading to more than $1 million in losses for victims.
Alibaba bets on Jack Ma’s comeback to regain market edge

Alibaba bets on Jack Ma’s comeback to regain market edge

During China’s sweeping crackdown on its tech sector, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.’s internal forums buzzed with calls to “MAGA” — Make Alibaba Great Again. The company has turned to its most powerful weapon to revive that dream: Jack Ma. After vanishing from public view towards the end of 2020 during an antitrust crackdown, China’s most famous entrepreneur is back in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.’s campus in Hangzhou more frequently than he did during the past five years, people familiar with the matter say.  His influence is increasingly evident, including in the company’s renewed pursuit of artificial intelligence and its bloody price war against e-commerce competitor JD.com Inc. and Meituan. One insider said that Ma supported the company’s plan to spend as much as 50 billion yuan ($7 billion) on subsidies in response to JD.com Inc. heading into the market in a surprise challenge.  Now run by longtime aides Joe Tsai and Eddie Wu, Alibaba has declined to confirm Ma’s official capacity — but several insiders say the 61-year-old founder is once again deeply involved. He insists on being kept informed about the company’s progress in AI— at one point, pestering a senior manager three times in one day to get an update. Alibaba bets big on AI and price wars Ma’s reappearance is widely seen as a symbol of Beijing’s cooling toward its once freewheeling tech titans. A handshake with President Xi Jinping earlier this year sealed his comeback, though Ma is now less assertive than in the days of Davos panels.  Internally, his presence has jolted the staff’s morale, rekindling the entrepreneurial attitude of his company’s founding. Yet such a comeback carries risks. Beijing disapproves of the “vicious subsidies” behind Alibaba’s ongoing price war, and there is also a more pressing risk. Beijing frowns on the “malicious subsidies” fueling Alibaba’s latest price war, and Ma risks attracting fresh scrutiny. His 2020 speech blasting Chinese banks as “pawn shops” triggered regulators to halt Ant Group’s record IPO, unleashing a trillion-dollar crackdown that slashed Alibaba’s value by nearly $700 billion. Beijing watches as Ma rekindles influence For employees, seeing Ma is emotional after years of retreat in Tokyo and Hong Kong. Some longtime employees cried when he addressed them at Ant Group last December. As reported by Cryptopolitan, the affiliate company of the Chinese conglomerate Alibaba Group revealed in March that it has developed new techniques for training artificial intelligence models. Ant Group utilized Chinese-made semiconductors from Alibaba and Huawei. On a campus tour this April, he lauded Alibaba’s cloud, chips, and AI models, telling staff, “Technology isn’t just about conquering the stars and the oceans, it’s about preserving the spark in all of us.” Alibaba, which was once worth more than $800 billion, is still clawing its way back from those lost years. With Wu driving AI, Tsai anchoring the board, and up-and-coming star Jiang Fan reshaping e-commerce, Ma has surrounded himself with a loyal cadre of lieutenants.  At the same time, the company has promised to spend more than 380 billion yuan on AI and cloud infrastructure, leading to a sharp recovery in cloud revenue and an 88 percent jump in its stock this year — though still well off its highs.  Although Ma eschews formal titles, his moral authority is significant. “He’s not a day-to-day micromanager,” said Duncan Clark, author of Alibaba: The House That Jack Ma Built. “But his word — or displeasure — can turn the company around.”  For employees, the sight of Ma once again donning an Alibaba badge is his silent but influential comeback. He once told state media, “Retirement does not mean I’ve left Alibaba. If Alibaba calls me, I’ll always be there.” The smartest crypto minds already read our newsletter. Want in? Join them.
Best Crypto Investment, Of 2025: Is Dogecoin Still The Token To Invest In,  Or Will Pepeto Deliver 100x?

Best Crypto Investment, Of 2025: Is Dogecoin Still The Token To Invest In,  Or Will Pepeto Deliver 100x?

Is dogecoin really fading, or just catching its breath? As traders hunt for the best crypto investment and the best crypto to buy now in 2025, dogecoin still owns the meme spotlight, yet momentum is tilting toward projects that fuse community with on-chain utility. Buyers scrolling for “best crypto to buy now” expect shipped products, […]
