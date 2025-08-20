Ethereum vs. Bitcoin: ETH/BTC Ratio Climbs to Yearly Peak Amid Market Shift

By: NewsBTC
2025/08/20 12:00
SIX
SIX$0.0216-2.04%
Bitcoin
BTC$113,655.5-1.23%
Imagen Network
IMAGE$0.0011-15.38%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01387-1.28%
Wink
LIKE$0.01154-2.58%
Ethereum
ETH$4,173.53-1.50%

Ethereum (ETH) has maintained upward momentum in recent weeks, with the asset briefly touching $4,774 last week, just shy of its 2021 all-time high of over $4,800.  Although ETH has since corrected to around $4,306, the asset remains positive in terms of weekly performance, showing a 0.7% increase.

This price action shows ongoing investor interest at a time when Ethereum’s relative performance against Bitcoin is attracting attention. Analysts have pointed to Ethereum’s growing strength in both spot and derivatives markets, where ETH is showing resilience against BTC.

On CryptoQuant’s QuickTake platform, contributor EgyHash noted that the ETH/BTC trading pair has reached levels not seen since the beginning of the year, with spot trading volumes climbing to record highs.

This shift in participation highlights Ethereum’s expanding role within the broader crypto market, particularly as institutional activity continues to increase.

ETH/BTC Ratio and Market Participation

According to EgyHash, Ethereum has recovered significantly after reaching a six-year low against Bitcoin earlier this year. The ETH/BTC pair now trades at 0.0368, its highest level in 2025, though still well below past cycle peaks.

Bitcoin and Ethereum spot trading volume.

Notably, weekly spot trading volumes for ETH relative to BTC reached an all-time high, with Ethereum trading nearly three times the volume of Bitcoin last week. This signals an adjustment in market preference, as traders and investors increasingly allocate toward ETH.

The derivatives market has also reflected this trend. Data shows that ETH/BTC perpetual futures open interest has risen to 0.71, its highest point in 14 months.

ETH-BTC futures open interest ratio.

This rise suggests stronger speculative positioning around Ethereum. EgyHash emphasized that such increases often signal short-term strength but also warned that Ethereum’s long-term standing against Bitcoin will depend on sustained adoption and continued investor conviction.

Ethereum Institutional Demand and Policy Context

Beyond spot and derivatives activity, institutional demand for Ethereum has been growing steadily. Another CryptoQuant analyst, writing under the pseudonym OnChain, highlighted that investment funds now hold approximately 6.1 million ETH.

This represents a 68% increase compared to December 2024 levels and a 75% rise from April 2025. Alongside these holdings, the fund market premium for ETH has expanded significantly, climbing to a two-week average of 6.44%, far higher than during previous cycle peaks.

OnChain noted that such institutional accumulation reflects both financial and psychological market effects, with entities like BlackRock’s Ethereum ETF expanding exposure. The analyst also suggested that once staking becomes available within ETH-based ETFs, institutional flows could increase further.

This development could coincide with broader US regulatory clarity, as legislation such as the proposed CLARITY Act seeks to formally classify both Bitcoin and Ethereum as digital commodities under federal law.

Ethereum (ETH) price chart on TradingView

Featured image created with DALL-E, Chart from TradingView

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Mitosis Foundation announces $MITO Genesis airdrop details, registration now open

Mitosis Foundation announces $MITO Genesis airdrop details, registration now open

PANews reported on August 20th that the Mitosis Foundation, a modular liquidity protocol, announced that registration for the $MITO Genesis airdrop will open at 00:00 UTC on August 20th and
OpenGPU
OPEN$0.0000000801+10.78%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00714+2.43%
Share
PANews2025/08/20 11:46
Share
Fed’s Top Banking Regulator Floats Allowing Staff to Hold Crypto

Fed’s Top Banking Regulator Floats Allowing Staff to Hold Crypto

The post Fed’s Top Banking Regulator Floats Allowing Staff to Hold Crypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Michelle Bowman said staff should be allowed to hold small amounts of crypto to gain practical understanding. Her remarks emphasized blockchain’s potential to reduce friction in asset transfers and called for legal frameworks to evolve in parallel. Legal experts say her comments mark a regulatory shift, though some warn staff holdings could pose conflict-of-interest risks. Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision, Michelle Bowman, told a crypto conference in Jackson Hole on Tuesday that she favors allowing central bank staff to hold small amounts of crypto, an idea that, if formally proposed, could alter the Fed’s internal rules and spur debate over how the institution engages with digital assets. The approach should consider allowing Federal Reserve staff “to hold de minimus amounts of crypto or other types of digital assets,” Bowman told audiences in prepared remarks at the Wyoming Blockchain Symposium on Tuesday. Bowman framed the conversation as one about tokenization’s role in reducing frictions in asset transfers, highlighting how the technology could streamline ownership changes, cut costs, and expand access to capital markets. ﻿ “It is possible that we could see a ‘tipping point’ where the processes themselves are well-established, and legal frameworks have been updated to permit a wider range of activities relying on the new technology,” she explained. A “similar challenge with blockchain technologies” is that adoption depends not only on technical progress but also on legal and regulatory frameworks keeping pace with how the systems are used in practice, Bowman noted. “We stand at a crossroads: we can either seize the opportunity to shape the future or risk being left behind,” Bowman said. Crypto policy and legal observers argue Bowman’s comments amount to more than industry talk, carrying weight beyond the symposium setting. Her remarks “hint at a more open,…
Vice
VICE$0.01187-1.41%
Moonveil
MORE$0.1002+0.12%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 12:21
Share
What is the significance of Solana reaching 100,000 TPS under ideal conditions?

What is the significance of Solana reaching 100,000 TPS under ideal conditions?

In the past two days, there has been more discussion about Solana's 100,000 TPS. The reason is that @cavemanloverboy did run 100,000+ TPS on the Solana mainnet, but most people
Moonveil
MORE$0.1002+0.12%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01837-0.97%
Share
PANews2025/08/20 12:00
Share

Trending News

More

Mitosis Foundation announces $MITO Genesis airdrop details, registration now open

Fed’s Top Banking Regulator Floats Allowing Staff to Hold Crypto

What is the significance of Solana reaching 100,000 TPS under ideal conditions?

Monad Launches Cards for Crypto Twitter, Sparks Airdrop Speculation

Core Foundation and Hex Trust partner to provide BTC staking services to institutional clients