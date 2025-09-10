Ethereum Whale Activity and Staking Surge Signal Potential Next Price Rally

Ethereum whales are staking large amounts, signaling growing confidence in ETH.

Technical indicators suggest ETH is oversold on the 3-day chart, hinting at a potential rebound.

The ETH derivatives market shows rising activity, with open interest and trade volume gaining momentum.

Ethereum is showing signs of renewed interest as major investors make big moves in the market. Growing demand for staking and technical signals suggests it may be poised for a notable price move.

Ethereum (ETH) is currently trading at $4,285.10, with a 24-hour trading volume of $52.42 billion and a market cap of $516.63 billion. Over the past 24 hours, the price has dipped slightly, falling -1.03%, signaling a short-term pause following recent market volatility.

Source: CoinMarketCap

Whale Stakes $86 Million in Ethereum

Prominent crypto analyst Ted reported that a whale purchased ETH worth $86.84 million and then instantly staked the entire quantity. The move is an indication of growing interest in ETH staking and confidence among big investors.

Ethereum Poised for Next Big Rally

Another well-known crypto analyst, BATMAN, also pointed out that among the large cryptocurrencies, the only one yet to experience a significant increase is ETH. BATMAN believes this is because ETH is building strength in preparation for its next major rally.

Technical indicators also suggest the potential for a rebound. The Stochastic on the 3-day chart is again in the oversold area, along with its bull trendline, a spot that triggered the previous rally. The strong whale activity, coupled with positive technical signals, is putting ETH in the spotlight as a potential catalyst for the rebound.

Source: X

As the demand for Ethereum staking is building up and the indicators suggest a potential rebound, ETH is poised for its next big price action. Investors and crypto enthusiasts are keeping an eye on the market, as the next major development for ETH is just around the corner.

Ethereum Derivatives See Steady Growth

Ethereum’s derivatives market saw intense activity, with trade volume rising 10.33% to $77.43 billion. Open interest also gained momentum, up 3.89% to $60.88 billion, with more players holding their ETH exposure. The increase shows growing market confidence as ETH remains near recent highs.

Source: Coinglass

The OI Weighted rate is at 0.0089%, reflecting a neutral stance from the leveraged professionals. Although the gain is far from dominating, the signal is that speculative pressure is under control, keeping the market relatively stable. This balance may prevent sharp volatility.

Source: Coinglass

