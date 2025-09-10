Ethereum Whale Activity and Staking Surge Signal Potential Next Price Rally

By: Tronweekly
2025/09/10 06:00
Capverse
CAP$0.12187-4.66%
Movement
MOVE$0.1253-0.63%
MAY
MAY$0.0425+0.66%
Major
MAJOR$0.16134+1.91%
Ethereum
ETH$4,290.21-0.40%
ethereum
  • Ethereum whales are staking large amounts, signaling growing confidence in ETH.
  • Technical indicators suggest ETH is oversold on the 3-day chart, hinting at a potential rebound.
  • The ETH derivatives market shows rising activity, with open interest and trade volume gaining momentum.

Ethereum is showing signs of renewed interest as major investors make big moves in the market. Growing demand for staking and technical signals suggests it may be poised for a notable price move.

Ethereum (ETH) is currently trading at $4,285.10, with a 24-hour trading volume of $52.42 billion and a market cap of $516.63 billion. Over the past 24 hours, the price has dipped slightly, falling -1.03%, signaling a short-term pause following recent market volatility.

Source: CoinMarketCap

Whale Stakes $86 Million in Ethereum

Prominent crypto analyst Ted reported that a whale purchased ETH worth $86.84 million and then instantly staked the entire quantity. The move is an indication of growing interest in ETH staking and confidence among big investors.

Ethereum Poised for Next Big Rally

Another well-known crypto analyst, BATMAN, also pointed out that among the large cryptocurrencies, the only one yet to experience a significant increase is ETH. BATMAN believes this is because ETH is building strength in preparation for its next major rally.

Technical indicators also suggest the potential for a rebound. The Stochastic on the 3-day chart is again in the oversold area, along with its bull trendline, a spot that triggered the previous rally. The strong whale activity, coupled with positive technical signals, is putting ETH in the spotlight as a potential catalyst for the rebound.

Source: X

As the demand for Ethereum staking is building up and the indicators suggest a potential rebound, ETH is poised for its next big price action. Investors and crypto enthusiasts are keeping an eye on the market, as the next major development for ETH is just around the corner.

Also Read | Ethereum to $60K, Bitcoin to $1M? Tom Lee Outlines Next Crypto Supercycle

Ethereum Derivatives See Steady Growth

Ethereum’s derivatives market saw intense activity, with trade volume rising 10.33% to $77.43 billion. Open interest also gained momentum, up 3.89% to $60.88 billion, with more players holding their ETH exposure. The increase shows growing market confidence as ETH remains near recent highs.

Source: Coinglass

The OI Weighted rate is at 0.0089%, reflecting a neutral stance from the leveraged professionals. Although the gain is far from dominating, the signal is that speculative pressure is under control, keeping the market relatively stable. This balance may prevent sharp volatility.

Source: Coinglass

Also Read | Ethereum Holds $4,200 Support as ETH Could Test $3,800–$3,900 Zone

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Another Platform, SwissBorg, Gets Hacked For $41 Million

Another Platform, SwissBorg, Gets Hacked For $41 Million

The SwissBorg hack has drained $41M in SOL after Kiln’s API was compromised. The company has also vowed to reimburse users and strengthen its security measures. The SwissBorg hack has shaken confidence in third-party crypto infrastructure after attackers drained about 193,000 SOL, worth nearly $41 million.  $41 Million Stolen The hack targeted SwissBorg’s Solana Earn […] The post Another Platform, SwissBorg, Gets Hacked For $41 Million appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Solana
SOL$215.39+0.94%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01906+0.10%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/10 07:43
Share
DOJ seeks forfeiture of $225m tied to crypto ‘pig butchering’ scams

DOJ seeks forfeiture of $225m tied to crypto ‘pig butchering’ scams

The United States Department of Justice has filed an enforcement action as it moves to seize more than $225 million in cryptocurrency tied to massive pig butchering scams. On June 18, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said it had filed a…
Union
U$0.01096+1.85%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10204+0.25%
PigToken
PIG$0.00000002139+1.51%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 04:00
Share
New Bitcoin Reserve Bill Pressures Treasury On Custody Rules

New Bitcoin Reserve Bill Pressures Treasury On Custody Rules

The US House Appropriations Committee has advanced H.R. 5166 — the Financial Services and General Government (FSGG) spending bill for FY2026 — with language that would formally direct the Treasury Department to spell out how the federal government will custody Bitcoin and other digital assets it acquires, explicitly including holdings earmarked for the newly created […]
Humanity
H$0.04136-8.31%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.013504-6.83%
Spell Token
SPELL$0.0004828-1.28%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/09/10 07:00
Share

Trending News

More

Another Platform, SwissBorg, Gets Hacked For $41 Million

DOJ seeks forfeiture of $225m tied to crypto ‘pig butchering’ scams

New Bitcoin Reserve Bill Pressures Treasury On Custody Rules

Grayscale has submitted registration statements for BCH, LTC, and HBAR to the US SEC

Ethena Labs Joins Bid for Hyperliquid’s USDH Stablecoin Control