Ethereum Whales Continue Quietly Loading Up On Remittix Before Beta Wallet Goes Live

By: Coindoo
2025/08/22 22:59
It’s not just faith in Ethereum that’s driving their interest, but a project that promises utility outside the speculative loop.

A payment-first bridge between crypto and traditional banking systems is gaining serious traction. Whales betting here reflect a growing focus on tangible infrastructure as DeFi evolves into real-use finance.

Ethereum Whale Activity: Impact on Ethereum Price

The Ethereum price is climbing steadily, trading above $4,200 with analysts eyeing new highs beyond $5,000. Experts have also revealed that $4,000 and $3,700 are the key support levels for Ethereum.

Still, long-term Ethereum whales appear cautious, diversifying assets into emerging projects offering more than speculative appeal. Among those attracting attention is a payment-layer altcoin with a rich use-case story.

Remittix: Where Utility Meets Traction

Remittix stands apart by focusing on practical problems involving cross-border payments, rather than hype. As Ethereum whales accumulate tokens ahead of its beta wallet launch in Q3 2025, the narrative is clear: this is a real-world tool, not just talk.

What Sets Remittix Apart From Competitors

  • Utility-first token powering real transaction volume
  • Solving a real-world $19 trillion payments problem
  • Momentum is building ahead of wallet launch
  • Security First: Audited by CertiK

This isn’t vaporware. The project has already raised over $20.6 million, which led to its first centralized exchange listing announcement; and is about to launch its multi-chain PayFi wallet.

While ETH Rallies, Whales Bet on the Real-Use Crypto Rocket: Remittix

Ethereum continues to draw attention, but smart investors are diversifying into projects with real infrastructure and immediate utility. This shift includes even Ethereum whales. Remittix offers a complete package: working solutions, stakeholder trust, whale activity, and launch-ready tech.

If you’re exploring crypto with real utility, upcoming crypto projects, or just the best long term crypto investment, buying RTX tokens now may be your move. It’s about more than hype, but about where real finance and blockchain converge.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix

$250, 000 Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

The post Ethereum Whales Continue Quietly Loading Up On Remittix Before Beta Wallet Goes Live appeared first on Coindoo.

