Ethereum Whales Next Bets? Searching for Next Big Winner While Cardano & XRP Slips Lower

Large holders of Ethereum are moving their funds as popular coins like Cardano and XRP trend downward. The search for a promising new project is underway, sparking speculation across the market.

Attention is turning to where these influential players might invest next, as recent shifts hint at a possible shake-up among top digital assets.

Cardano (ADA)

Source: TradingView

ADA sits between $0.81 and $1.07 after a choppy week. The coin slid 7.55% in 7 days and 5.20% in a month but is still up 10.72% over 6 months. Buyers point to that long-term climb, while sellers highlight the fresh dip.

The 10-day average at $0.86 hugs the 100-day at $0.88, showing a flat trend. RSI at 46.13 and Stochastic at 38.29 lean slightly oversold. MACD is a touch below zero, hinting that downward drive is weak and could flip fast.

A break over $1.17 would mark a 15% pop and could push ADA toward $1.42, roughly 35% higher. Staying above $0.86 keeps that path open. Dropping under $0.81 risks a slide to $0.66, about 20% down, and in a hard sell-off $0.41, nearly 50% lower. For now the mixed signals suggest sideways action, yet the 6-month rise gives bulls a slight edge for an upward move in the next few weeks.

XRP (XRP)

Source: TradingView

XRP trades between $2.95 and $3.29 after a rough stretch. The token slid 6.96% in 1 week and 19.35% in 1 month, erasing most spring gains. Even so, it still shows an 11.27% rise over 6 months, proving buyers did not flee for good.

Momentum hints at a pause. Price sits a shade above the 10-day average of $2.86 and almost level with the 100-day line at $2.94. RSI at 44.3 is neutral, while a 27.99 stochastic leans oversold. The MACD is a hair below zero, echoing the recent dip but not flashing panic.

Traders now watch $3.49. A clean break could lift XRP by roughly 8% toward $3.84, the next ceiling, and that would leave the monthly chart looking steadier. Failure to clear $3.49 opens room for a drop to $2.80, about 5% lower, and a deeper slide to $2.46 would shave nearly 16% off today’s level. Until either line cracks, expect tight, choppy moves.

Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.