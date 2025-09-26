Ethereum is stuck in chaos at $4,160 after heavy ETF outflows and whale sell-offs. And XRP has slipped to $2.85 as the Fed cuts rates and a stronger dollar weighs The post Ethereum & XRP Struggle To Break Out, Digitap Emerges As A Potential Token appeared first on CryptoNinjas.Ethereum is stuck in chaos at $4,160 after heavy ETF outflows and whale sell-offs. And XRP has slipped to $2.85 as the Fed cuts rates and a stronger dollar weighs The post Ethereum & XRP Struggle To Break Out, Digitap Emerges As A Potential Token appeared first on CryptoNinjas.

Ethereum & XRP Struggle To Break Out, Digitap Emerges As A Potential Token

2025/09/26
Ethereum is stuck in chaos at $4,160 after heavy ETF outflows and whale sell-offs. And XRP has slipped to $2.85 as the Fed cuts rates and a stronger dollar weighs on the market. Both tokens are showing cracks at key resistance levels. And this left investors second-guessing their next move.

But that was not the case for long! Investors are now pouring capital into a new presale. Digitap ($TAP) is the world’s first true omni-bank, and it has recently won over investors. With nearly $200K raised and over 15 million tokens sold in its presale, Digitap could be the best crypto to buy now for those chasing 50x gains this year.

3 Red Flags for Ethereum After Whales Dump $12.5 Million in ETH

Ethereum has had a disastrous fall this week. The ETH price slid more than 7% in seven days. Trading at around $4,475 seven days ago, ETH has slipped to $4,160.

To make matters worse, Ethereum ETFs bled nearly $76 million in outflows on September 22, 2025, with Fidelity, BlackRock, and Bitwise all leading redemptions. A whale added fuel to the raging fire by dumping over $12.5 million in ETH the next day.

Daily US Spot Ethereum Inflow | Source: SoSoValue

All these developments caused anxiety for investors. Charts aren’t looking promising either. ETH faced a hard rejection at $4,500 and is now retesting support. Analysts note the breakout from a rising wedge still stands, but the next hurdles sit at $4,887 and $3,889.

Ethereum may still be one of the altcoins to watch ahead. But a convincing move looks like wishful thinking. Investors think so, too. They seem to be more interested in hidden crypto gems like Digitap. At a time when whales are dumping ETH, $TAP has seen an inflow of almost $200K into its presale within days.

2 Price Levels to Watch After XRP’s Drop From $3.13 to $2.85

Ripple’s XRP is feeling the heat. After touching $3.13 just days ago, it’s now stuck at $2.85. The coin has shed over 6% of its value in a week. The Fed’s September rate cut was supposed to ease the mood. But sticky inflation and a stronger dollar have turned the tide against XRP and the wider crypto market.

The Ripple coin attempted to break above $3.15 but was pushed back. Ali, a crypto market analyst, says if XRP can hold above $2.71, a rebound to $3.60 could be on the cards. Still, that’s a far cry from the explosive gains traders dream of.

For investors scanning altcoins to watch, XRP might look stable. But it’s not the best new crypto to buy if you’re chasing life-changing gains that come by once in a blue moon. That spotlight belongs to Digitap. As the world’s first omni-bank, its adoption is dramatically rising. And a 50x move from its current presale price sounds very possible.

3 Ways Digitap’s Omni-Bank Model Solves Real Money Problems

Unlike a constant stream of cryptocurrencies entering the market each day, Digitap is a special case. It is the world’s first true omni-bank. With nearly $200K already raised, it has proved that those in the market want more than promises. They want a platform that works.

At its core, Digitap brings together the best of both worlds. It has the stability of fiat and the freedom of crypto, all managed from one sleek app.

What makes Digitap stand out is its unmatched utility. Users can open offshore bank accounts, use multi-currency wallets, and even spend through physical or virtual cards. They can spend both in fiat and crypto.

Also, instant conversions mean no more jumping around apps or paying hidden fees. Privacy lovers get offshore-safe mechanisms, while freelancers and global businesses enjoy faster, cheaper cross-border payments.

So, while Ethereum and XRP struggle to stay afloat in a market that seeks utility, Digitap quietly solves actual money problems. That’s why, for many, Digitap is the best new crypto to buy now.

$TAP Raises $189K in Presale: The Best Crypto to Buy Now?

The Digitap presale is an investment hotspot at a time when the top altcoins are struggling. Round 1 of the $TAP presale is priced at just $0.0125. And this cheap price makes it one of the best cryptos to buy now.

Over 15 million tokens are already gone (around 26% of the supply), and more than $187K has been raised in record time. What’s important to note for new investors is that the next round will see the presale coin price jump to $0.0159.

That’s a hot, fresh 27% gain for anyone who gets in before the price takes the leap. At this pace, supply is drying up. And every day on the sidelines could mean paying more tomorrow.

At a time when Ethereum and XRP grind through resistance levels, $TAP’s presale is racing ahead with momentum that’s hard to ignore. For investors scanning the market for altcoins to watch, Digitap ($TAP) could very well be the best crypto to buy now.

ETH, XRP, or TAP: Which is the Best Altcoin to Buy Now? 

Ethereum and XRP are fighting uphill battles. ETH is stuck under ETF outflows, while XRP can’t shake the weight of a strong dollar. Both are trying to hold key support levels, but neither screams “best crypto to buy now.”

Digitap is a different story. With almost $200K raised and its omni-bank model a hot topic among smart investors, $TAP could be a hidden crypto gem with room to run.

Investors hunting 50x gains are finding it hard to ignore. The road ahead for ETH and XRP may offer rebounds, but right now, the smarter money seems to be flowing toward Digitap.

Digitap is Live NOW. Learn more about their project here:

Presale https://presale.digitap.app  

Social: https://linktr.ee/digitap.app

Disclaimer

Please be advised that all information, including our ratings, advice and reviews, is for educational purposes only. Crypto investing carries high risks, and CryptoNinjas is not responsible for any losses incurred. Always do your own research and determine your risk tolerance level; it will help you make informed trading decisions.

