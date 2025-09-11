Ethereum’s core team underpaid, risking network’s future

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/11 21:46
Threshold
T$0.01625-1.87%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00195642+1.44%
GET
GET$0.008575+1.27%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01407-4.67%
Phil
PHIL$0.001996+2.09%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4578-1.88%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12336-13.80%

A new compensation report from the Protocol Guild (PG) shows that most Ethereum core developers work for less than half of what they could earn elsewhere.

The survey, which gathered responses from 111 of the group’s 190 members across 11 organizations, paints the clearest picture yet of how underpaid the builders of Ethereum’s core infrastructure remain.

According to the findings, the typical Ethereum core contributor earns an average of $157,939, which is around 60% below the average $359,074 market compensation offered by competing firms.

Notably, these developers are also provided with little or no equity or token incentives, while the median competing firm offers around 7% equity grant.

The report furthered that nearly 40% of respondents received final job offers from other companies within the past year, highlighting how competitive the talent market has become.

However, many of these core contributors continue to turn down higher-paying roles to remain focused on maintaining the Ethereum network.

Speaking about these numbers, Ethereum developer Phil Ngo described core contributors as “selfless people” working under financial strain because they believe in building a financial system not ruled by traditional gatekeepers.

According to him:

Risk for Ethereum

However, the report warned that this underpayment poses long-term risks to the blockchain network.

According to the report, Ethereum’s technical roadmap depends on retaining top-tier talent, but the lack of competitive compensation threatens both retention and execution.

Several industry experts shared this view, pointing out that Ethereum is the second-largest blockchain network and is playing a significant role in the evolution of the financial industry.

Considering this significant role, they noted that the developers should be well compensated to avoid jeopardizing Ethereum’s “credible neutrality.”

Ngo said:

Legal expert Gabriel Shapiro agreed, arguing that developers should share in the upside of the network they secure.

As a result, he suggested paying contributors partly in locked ETH, while stressing that:

Source: https://cryptoslate.com/ethereum-core-developers-are-earning-less-than-half-market-rates-report-shows/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

New York authorities freeze $300K linked to crypto scammers

New York authorities freeze $300K linked to crypto scammers

Officials reported that scammers had used crypto to pay for fake digital asset investment ads on social media platforms, leading to more than $1 million in losses for victims.
Moonveil
MORE$0.09804-0.54%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 04:02
Share
Competition in blockchain in Hong Kong heats up, with giants such as JD.com and Ant accelerating the implementation of RWA in Hong Kong

Competition in blockchain in Hong Kong heats up, with giants such as JD.com and Ant accelerating the implementation of RWA in Hong Kong

As the global asset tokenization wave sweeps across the world, Hong Kong is becoming a key testing ground for on-chain asset layout. According to PANews, many domestic companies holding physical assets have also heard the news and are seeking to put their assets on the chain for tokenized financing. The most common compliance solution is to confirm the ownership of domestic assets on the alliance chain, then set up a main body in Hong Kong to control domestic assets, and then issue tokens for financing. At present, Hong Kong's RWA industry is still crossing the river by feeling the stones.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01597-4.36%
ANTTIME
ANT$0.0000108-66.76%
Giants Protocol
GIANTS$0.0002234-2.06%
Share
PANews2025/05/14 09:00
Share
a16z recovers X account after hack promoting fraudulent token

a16z recovers X account after hack promoting fraudulent token

Crypto venture capital firm a16z (Andreessen Horowitz) has regained control of its official X account after hackers briefly took it over to promote a fraudulent token. On June 18, 2025, the official X account of a16z was compromised, granting unauthorized…
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01401-4.82%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0978+17.40%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 15:29
Share

Trending News

More

New York authorities freeze $300K linked to crypto scammers

Competition in blockchain in Hong Kong heats up, with giants such as JD.com and Ant accelerating the implementation of RWA in Hong Kong

a16z recovers X account after hack promoting fraudulent token

Poll: More than 70% of Americans agree that Iran poses a threat to the US

I Used Crypto to Buy Gift Cards for My Weekly Shopping—Here’s How It Went