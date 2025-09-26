Ethereum’s Fusaka upgrade promises 60 million gas limit boost

Ethereum’s developers have approved a plan to lift the network’s gas limit to 60 million during the impending Fusaka upgrade.

On Sept. 25, Ethereum Foundation contributor Tim Beiko confirmed that the decision was reached during the All Core Devs Execution (ACDE) #221 call.

He also revealed that Fusaka’s testnet activations will begin in October, with a mainnet release expected soon after. Notably, the developers had previously tentatively scheduled the update for December.

Meanwhile, these decisions signal a coordinated attempt to boost the volume of transactions processed in each block as demand for block space grows.

Former Galaxy Digital researcher Christine Kim described the timing as “an impressive lift,” noting that developers expect Fusaka to deliver a 33% boost in Layer-1 performance alongside a 133% increase in Layer-2 capacity before the end of the year.

Gas limit increase

The impending gas limit increase is not Ethereum’s first revision of the year.

The threshold climbed to roughly 36 million units in February, then to 45 million in July.

So, Fusaka’s proposed 60 million limit would mark the third increase in 2025, underlining how scaling remains central to the project’s roadmap.

Gas on Ethereum measures the computational power needed to execute on-chain actions, such as sending tokens, swapping assets, or deploying contracts.

According to Everstake, a leading staking provider, higher gas limits enable “more transactions per block, higher throughput, and better efficiency” across both Layer-1 and Layer-2 systems.

It added that once a majority of validators, at least 50%, signal approval, the new cap will be activated automatically under Ethereum’s consensus rules. Already, data from Gaslimits shows that 17% of the blockchain network validators support increasing the limit to 60 million.

However, any potential adjustment isn’t without controversy.

Some community members, including Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin, have long supported gradual increases to ease congestion.

On the other hand, some caution that pushing limits too high or quickly could place heavier loads on nodes. According to them, this could widen the gap between professional validators and smaller participants.

