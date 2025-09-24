Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has addressed concerns over Coinbase’s Base network, describing it as a model Layer-2 solution that balances efficiency with security. He explained that while Base uses some centralized features to improve user experience, its foundation remains tied to Ethereum’s decentralized Layer-1. Buterin stressed that Base is non-custodial, meaning it cannot block or […]Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has addressed concerns over Coinbase’s Base network, describing it as a model Layer-2 solution that balances efficiency with security. He explained that while Base uses some centralized features to improve user experience, its foundation remains tied to Ethereum’s decentralized Layer-1. Buterin stressed that Base is non-custodial, meaning it cannot block or […]

Ethereum’s Vitalik Buterin Defends Base as Model Layer-2 Solution

By: Tronweekly
2025/09/24 03:30
1
1$0.013224+44.65%
Solayer
LAYER$0.4565+0.92%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.0541+3.52%
ethereum
  • Vitalik Buterin calls Base a model Ethereum Layer-2 with non-custodial safeguards.
  • Base sequencer ensures faster transaction flow without acting as a trading engine.
  • Base is progressing toward higher decentralization while keeping user funds secure.

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has addressed concerns over Coinbase’s Base network, describing it as a model Layer-2 solution that balances efficiency with security.

He explained that while Base uses some centralized features to improve user experience, its foundation remains tied to Ethereum’s decentralized Layer-1.

Buterin stressed that Base is non-custodial, meaning it cannot block or seize user withdrawals. This falls under L2beat’s Stage 1 definition, ensuring that users’ funds are safeguarded by Ethereum smart contract logic, even in cases where an L2 shuts down.

He also pushed back on criticism, noting that L2beat’s security classifications are not abstract rules but reflect real protections that prevent user funds from being compromised.

Also Read: Solana DApps Shine Bright 13th Month in a Row Beating L1 and L2 Chains

Sequencers Act as Coordinators, Not Trading Engines

The uproar over Base continued after concerns arose over the use of sequencers. Jesse.base.eth explained the functions of sequencers as transaction coordinators and not as trading engines.

On Base, the sequencer serializes user transactions first-in, first-out, computes state updates, and pushes them onto Ethereum’s mainnet for settlement.

This procedure makes it possible to pay lower fees and get confirmations faster compared to transacting directly on Ethereum Layer-1.

There are two notable takeaways from this design. First, the user can actually bypass the sequencer completely by trading directly with the Ethereum validators themselves, which ensures decentralization and censorship-resistance.

Secondly, sequencers don’t actually match orders as traditional exchanges do; they just carry out the order of the transactions.

Real trading occurs at the application level of the smart contracts, like the decentralized exchanges. This makes all the difference since it would eliminate concerns that the Base would behave like an unlicensed securities exchange.

Base Extends Ethereum, Maintains Non-Custodial Security

Base has made decentralization breakthroughs since its founding. Over the past two years, it reached Stage 1 on L2beat and added permissionless proposals for blocks.

The development team is continuing plans into Stage 2, which involves more decentralization of the blocks for reduced reliance on the centralized operators.

Buterin explained once again that the Base extends Ethereum but does not form a new system. The non-custodial structure ensures the Layer-1 mechanisms wind up regulating user funds.

He cited real-life situations, such as the Soneium crisis this year, when the Layer-2 had issues, but the safety of Ethereum rescued the users and got their funds back.

Against this backdrop, Base positions itself as a decentralized scaling infrastructure for the global on-chain economy of Ethereum, providing speed and efficiency without the defeat of decentralization and security.

Also Read: Kalshi Partners with Solana & Base to Launch KalshiEco Hub for Onchain Prediction Markets

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Meteora: JUP stakers will be eligible for MET token airdrops

Meteora: JUP stakers will be eligible for MET token airdrops

PANews reported on September 18 that Meteora officials confirmed in the community Discord that JUP stakers will be eligible for MET token airdrops. Earlier news, Meteora announced that it will conduct TGE in October , and the token will be MET.
Jupiter
JUP$0.4673-0.68%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01195-0.16%
MetYa
MET$0.2319-0.89%
Share
PANews2025/09/18 11:13
Share
Judge Rejects Justin Sun’s Attempt to Block Bloomberg Over Crypto Holdings

Judge Rejects Justin Sun’s Attempt to Block Bloomberg Over Crypto Holdings

In a pivotal legal development, a U.S. judge has declined to grant an immediate restraining order against Bloomberg, allowing the financial news giant to publish details of Tron founder Justin Sun’s cryptocurrency holdings. This decision emerges amidst ongoing disputes over the confidentiality of Sun’s wealth disclosures, raising questions about privacy, transparency, and regulatory scrutiny within [...]
Union
U$0.010038-5.28%
SUN
SUN$0.030352-8.74%
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.27-14.74%
Share
Crypto Breaking News2025/09/24 03:06
Share
Santander’s Openbank Enables Bitcoin, Litecoin, POL, Ethereum, and Altcoin Trading for German Customers

Santander’s Openbank Enables Bitcoin, Litecoin, POL, Ethereum, and Altcoin Trading for German Customers

Santander’s digital bank has launched crypto trading in Germany, letting customers buy, sell, and hold these assets. At launch, Openbank customers in Germany can get their hands on Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano, Litecoin, and Polygon. Openbank, the digital arm of Banco Santander, has just rolled out a new crypto trading service for its retail customers in [...]]]>
GET
GET$0.005794-3.84%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0004495+3.07%
Polygon Ecosystem
POL$0.2249-0.96%
Share
Crypto News Flash2025/09/18 04:00
Share

Trending News

More

Meteora: JUP stakers will be eligible for MET token airdrops

Judge Rejects Justin Sun’s Attempt to Block Bloomberg Over Crypto Holdings

Santander’s Openbank Enables Bitcoin, Litecoin, POL, Ethereum, and Altcoin Trading for German Customers

SEC Approves Faster ETP Listings for Major U.S. Exchanges, Boosting Crypto Access

President Lula Frees Two Civil Servants to Attend Top Crypto Event in Panama