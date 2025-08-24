Ethereum’s Vitalik Buterin Makes Stunning Prediction: Details

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/24 05:06
SQUID MEME
GAME$26.8635+10.53%
BLACKHOLE
BLACK$0.3488+2.07%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.022352+3.49%
Wink
LIKE$0.012857+3.26%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1299+1.32%
  • Buterin makes important AI prediction
  • The Black Swan’s author on future of AI

Ethereum co-founder and its frontman, Vitalik Buterin, has made an important prediction about one of the ways AI bots may impact the future generation of people positively.

He also shared his take on a phenomenon that is quite popular at the moment — doomscrolling.

Buterin makes important AI prediction

Responding to a tweet published by X user @RuxandraTeslo about doomscrolling, Vitalik Buterin shared his take on this issue. He stated that he believes “there are good things to doomscroll and bad things to doomscroll.”

Right after that, he jumped onto another linked subject, which can be considered the doomscrolling of the future — using AI chatbots.

He predicted that AI can help shape “some of the smartest people of the next generation.” They may become that if they “spend their teenagehood curiously asking the bot all kinds of questions about science, the world, etc for hours a day.”

On the other hand, per Buterin, there will be lots of teenagers who will “waste their lives talking to AI all day about much less meaningful things.”

You Might Also Like

The Black Swan’s author on future of AI

Earlier today, the renowned scholar, statistician and author of such popular books as “The Black Swan” and “Skin in the Game,” Nassim Taleb, also opined on the future impact of artificial intelligence on humanity.

In particular, he spoke about one sphere so far — medicine. Taleb said that while AI can hardly replace doctors yet, it can disrupt the sphere of medical education by helping autodidacts educate themselves much more efficiently.

Source: https://u.today/ethereums-vitalik-buterin-makes-stunning-prediction-details

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Wall Street’s Bitcoin proxy eyes $14b quarter, without selling a thing

Wall Street’s Bitcoin proxy eyes $14b quarter, without selling a thing

Michael Saylor’s once-unexciting software firm is now on track for a $14 billion windfall, not from enterprise sales, but from Bitcoin’s resurgence. As Wall Street debates whether his model is genius or gibberish, one thing is clear: The rules of…
Everclear
CLEAR$0.02008-6.08%
Notcoin
NOT$0.002005+0.45%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00698-9.81%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/01 22:40
Share
Ten Web3 games worth watching in May

Ten Web3 games worth watching in May

Ten games launched their latest events including beta versions, new game modes and airdrops.
SQUID MEME
GAME$26.8477+10.23%
MAY
MAY$0.04859+0.33%
Beta Token
BETA$0.0001743+11.30%
Share
PANews2025/05/02 16:30
Share
How did "Penguin Chain" Abstract achieve over 1.3 million users and over 50 million transaction volume in just three months?

How did "Penguin Chain" Abstract achieve over 1.3 million users and over 50 million transaction volume in just three months?

From Pudgy toys to the chain empire, the Fat Penguin ecosystem is rising.
FAT NIGGA SEASON
FAT$0.002469-9.39%
Share
PANews2025/05/03 11:42
Share

Trending News

More

Wall Street’s Bitcoin proxy eyes $14b quarter, without selling a thing

Ten Web3 games worth watching in May

How did "Penguin Chain" Abstract achieve over 1.3 million users and over 50 million transaction volume in just three months?

BlackRock ETH $254M move and the Pepeto versus Little Pepe choice for the best crypto token

Solana presents a new way to play MEV, with atomic arbitrage accounting for half of the transactions. Is it a hidden vault or a new sickle?