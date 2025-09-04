Ethereum’s Wall Street Push: Etherealize Secures $40M to Court Banks

The nonprofit says the funds will fuel efforts to convince banks, asset managers, and payment networks that Ethereum should anchor the world’s financial plumbing.

From the Merge to the “Institutional Merge”

Ryan, who spearheaded Ethereum’s shift to proof-of-stake, framed the raise as the start of an “Institutional Merge” — a phase where global finance migrates to safer, programmable infrastructure. Raman, meanwhile, has been courting policymakers and financial giants, even testifying before Congress as lawmakers debated the Clarity Act.

More Than Advocacy

Etherealize is not just lobbying. It’s building zero-knowledge privacy rails, a settlement engine tuned for tokenized assets, and applications aimed at bringing liquidity to tokenized fixed income. The group’s early reports have gone so far as to project ETH prices between $8,000 and $80,000 if institutions begin adopting it as both a reserve asset and a commodity.

Why It Matters

The effort reflects a broader shift inside the Ethereum community to formalize operations and present a unified message. With shakeups at the Ethereum Foundation and new leadership steering its roadmap, Etherealize is emerging as a counterpart focused squarely on institutional credibility.

Since January, the group claims to have made headway with Wall Street players and regulators alike. With $40 million in fresh capital and the backing of top crypto venture firms, Etherealize is betting that Ethereum’s next leap forward will come not from retail speculation, but from the global financial system itself.

