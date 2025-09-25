Massive ETH buying has lifted the realized price from $1.7K to $2.9K.Massive ETH buying has lifted the realized price from $1.7K to $2.9K.

Ethereum’s Worst Case Price Scenario for a Bear Market: ETH Analysis Reveals Key Targets

By: CryptoPotato
2025/09/25 02:05
1
1$0.015357+22.83%
Ethereum
ETH$4,154.27+0.22%

Ethereum (ETH) is one of the top assets that suffered a massive decline on Monday, currently trading at $4,177. A certain cohort of traders appears to have capitalized on this.

In fact, data suggest that ETH whales aggressively bought the dip, which has pushed its realized price upwards.

Ethereum’s $2.9K Fortress

According to the latest findings by CryptoQuant, Ethereum accumulation addresses now show an average realized price of around $2.9K, marking a crucial support zone.

Fueled by the ETH ETF rally, this level has climbed sharply from $1.7K to $2.9K, which demonstrates significant buying activity.

The total balance in these addresses has reached 27.6 million ETH. Analysts suggest that, in a worst-case scenario, the $2.9K level could act as a firm support, which could potentially cushion the leading crypto asset against deeper market declines. Although, this level remains close to 30% away from current prices, which in itself would be a considerable pullback.

Meanwhile, experts believe that the recent shakeout could act as a catalyst to spur market momentum. At a time when whales are establishing a support zone, institutional treasuries have amplified the buying pressure.

Treasuries Draining ETH Supply

It is owing to this increased demand from Digital Asset Treasuries (DATs) and a favorable regulatory boost from US stablecoin legislation that ETH surged back above $4,000 in September and has managed to retain this level despite this week’s setback.

CoinMetrics reported that DAT accumulation is now outpacing new ETH issuance since The Merge in September 2022.

This buying neutralizes inflationary dilution, even as validators receive fewer rewards from staking, with yields dropping near 3% as more ETH is locked in the network. DATs, unlike typical validators who redistribute rewards, are largely hoarding ETH, and creating a supply vacuum that could make the asset scarcer and potentially more valuable.

At the same time, Ethereum continues to dominate stablecoin activity, as evidenced by nearly 65% of total stablecoin supply settled on its network, a trend accelerated by the approval of the GENIUS Act. Daily stablecoin transfer volumes have surpassed $60 billion, which has directed more transaction fees to validators and bolstered network security.

Despite this, challenges remain. For instance, new “stable-chains” and faster competitors are threatening Ethereum’s settlement advantage, while its relatively long block times risk constraining future growth if not addressed. Layer 2 networks offer a partial solution, by alleviating congestion and enabling faster, cheaper transactions, but developer focus on scaling will be critical.

Whether Ethereum can maintain its momentum depends on balancing deflationary pressures, validator incentives, and competition from emerging chains.

The post Ethereum’s Worst Case Price Scenario for a Bear Market: ETH Analysis Reveals Key Targets appeared first on CryptoPotato.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Meteora: JUP stakers will be eligible for MET token airdrops

Meteora: JUP stakers will be eligible for MET token airdrops

PANews reported on September 18 that Meteora officials confirmed in the community Discord that JUP stakers will be eligible for MET token airdrops. Earlier news, Meteora announced that it will conduct TGE in October , and the token will be MET.
Jupiter
JUP$0.4727+2.07%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01223+3.11%
MetYa
MET$0.2324+0.38%
Share
PANews2025/09/18 11:13
Share
Xiaomi launched two new smartphones in Munich to rival Samsung

Xiaomi launched two new smartphones in Munich to rival Samsung

Chinese technology company Xiaomi revealed a collection of new smartphones and household items on Wednesday, marking a bold move to compete directly with Samsung in global markets. The company, based in Beijing, showed off its latest phone lineup during a special event held in Munich. The new collection includes two models called the Xiaomi 15T […]
Movement
MOVE$0.1176+1.46%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/25 01:40
Share
Trump’s tariffs dent U.S. auto reputation as Europeans turn to Chinese cars

Trump’s tariffs dent U.S. auto reputation as Europeans turn to Chinese cars

Donald Trump’s tariff crusade is smashing what’s left of the U.S. auto sector’s reputation in Europe. New numbers show buyers across the continent are turning away from American cars and leaning into Chinese brands. That’s data straight from Escalent’s Chinese Automotive Brands Impact report, which ran from May 21 to July 31 and surveyed 1,692 […]
1
1$0.016504+32.33%
Union
U$0.010235+1.71%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.714+1.76%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/25 01:55
Share

Trending News

More

Meteora: JUP stakers will be eligible for MET token airdrops

Xiaomi launched two new smartphones in Munich to rival Samsung

Trump’s tariffs dent U.S. auto reputation as Europeans turn to Chinese cars

Bitcoin Whales Sell 147,000 BTC Since August, Fastest Selloff Of Cycle

Aave DAO to Shut Down 50% of L2s While Doubling Down on GHO